Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick welcomes first child with wife Kate Brooks

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has welcomed her first child with wife Kate Brooks.

The actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap, announced she has given birth to a baby boy.

She wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to the world Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks, born Friday 9th October. We are so in love with you Teddy.”

Welcome to the world Edward âTeddyâ Peter Brooks, born Friday 9th October. We are so in love with you Teddy 💙 pic.twitter.com/crSg0YJ7zx — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) October 11, 2020

She also shared two photos of the new arrival, including a black and white shot of her in a hospital bed smiling at the camera as she presses her cheek against the baby, who is wrapped in a white blanket and wearing a knitted hat.

The second photo, in colour, shows her cradling the newborn, who is wrapped in a striped blanket.

Hardwick and soap producer Brooks married a year ago in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis.

One year on. I love you Brooksy â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/sgCIn3YXN5 — Michelle Hardwick (@ChelleHardwick) September 10, 2020

The couple celebrated their anniversary in September when Hardwick shared a photo from the wedding ceremony and a picture of Brooks pointing at her baby bump.

She wrote: “One year on. I love you Brooksy.”

PA Media