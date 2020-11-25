Emmerdale to introduce two new characters

Emmerdale is adding a father and son duo to its cast of characters.

Charles, played by Kevin Mathurin, is a vicar who proves an instant hit with his fellow villagers after he moves in.

He is joined by his son Ethan, played by Emile John, who is trying to become a lawyer.

Expand Close FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – Embargoed until 00:01 Thursday 26th November 2020EMMERDALE CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT Emmerdale is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John. Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers of Emmerdale as well as a great support to Harriet. His son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career. They’re a close family, so when Charles finds Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to fight injustice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – Embargoed until 00:01 Thursday 26th November 2020EMMERDALE CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT Emmerdale is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John. Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers of Emmerdale as well as a great support to Harriet. His son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career. They’re a close family, so when Charles finds Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to fight injustice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

The ITV soap will tell the story of Ethan being wrongly accused of a crime and his subsequent fight for justice.

The pair will appear on screen in the coming months.

Mathurin, who has starred in BBC drama Rillington Place, said he is “over the moon” to be joining the soap.

“The show has always been a family favourite and my mum is a huge fan,” he added.

“The cast and crew have all been so welcoming and I am really looking forward to Charles’ storylines in the village.”

Expand Close FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – Embargoed until 00:01 Thursday 26th November 2020EMMERDALE CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT Emmerdale is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John. Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers of Emmerdale as well as a great support to Harriet. His son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career. They’re a close family, so when Charles finds Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to fight injustice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – Embargoed until 00:01 Thursday 26th November 2020EMMERDALE CASTING ANNOUNCEMENT Emmerdale is set to welcome new characters; Charles and his son Ethan to be played by Kevin Mathurin (The One and Only Ivan, Rillington Place) and upcoming actor Emile John. Charles is a vicar and is an instant hit with the villagers of Emmerdale as well as a great support to Harriet. His son Ethan is intelligent and has inherited his father’s strong sense of justice and worked hard to carve himself a successful law career. They’re a close family, so when Charles finds Ethan has been wrongly accused of a crime his intense need to fight injustice means it’s not long before they have a run in with the Dingles. Picture contact David.crook@itv.com Photographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

John said that “being given the opportunity to play Ethan is an absolute dream come true”.

“I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility in articulating his struggle with truth and authenticity and I can only hope that the audience fully engage with him in the same way I have,” he added.

Producer Sophie Roper said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Kevin and Emile to the show and this dynamic father and son duo are set to send shockwaves through the village as they find themselves embroiled in the heart of a thought-provoking story with one of our most loved families.

“With two actors of such great calibre, they’re certainly set to make their mark on the Dales.”

PA Media