Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick expecting first child with TV producer wife

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick has announced she and her TV producer wife are expecting their first child together (Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick says she and her TV producer wife are expecting their first child together.

The actress, 44, plays Vanessa Woodfield in the ITV soap and revealed she was pregnant on Instagram.

In a sweet snap, wife Kate Brooks was seen holding the couple’s dog Fred while pointing to Hardwick’s baby bump.

“Fred’s big brother duties commence in October,” Hardwick said, revealing her due date.

The couple’s celebrity friends congratulated them in the comments section.

Gemma Atkinson, who used to play Carly Hope in Emmerdale, said: “So happy for you all!”

EastEnders star Emma Barton said: “Amazing & happy news. Congratulations to you both.”

So happy for you all! Gemma Atkinson

And Emmerdale’s Anthony Quinlan said: “Congratulations guys! Such brilliant news!!! Absolutely buzzing for u both and Fred gets a little brother or sister.”

Hardwick tied the knot with Brooks in September last year, marrying in Memphis with an Elvis-inspired ceremony.

They got engaged in December 2018, with Hardwick popping the question after months of preparation.

PA Media