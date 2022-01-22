Emmerdale star Max Parker engaged to on-screen brother

Emmerdale star Max Parker has announced he is engaged to his on-screen brother Kris Mochrie.

The couple met on the set of the ITV soap and have reportedly been in a relationship since the summer of 2020.

Sharing a photo of them during a beachside holiday, Parker wrote on Instagram: “He deserves the world, but the best I could do was promise him my heart.

“HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my fiance.”

Mochrie shared a photo of the proposal and a video of them kissing against the backdrop of the sea.

He wrote: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.

“I had no idea at all! But it was just perfect… I mean this film says it all.

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special.”

Mochrie thanked Emmerdale for bringing them together as well as their family and friends.

Former Emmerdale castmember Anthony Quinlan, who played Pete Barton, was among those sending their congratulations.

He wrote: “Aww buzzing! Congratulations guys.”

Natalie Ann Jamieson, best known as Amy Wyatt in the soap, added: “Amazing news!! Congratulations you gorgeous pair.”

Parker starred as Luke Posner in Emmerdale, while Mochrie played his brother, the villainous Lee.