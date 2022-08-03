Emmerdale crew kick off 50th anniversary celebrations ahead of October milestone

The executive producer of Emmerdale hopes the long-running soap’s 50th anniversary month will be “a treat for loyal viewers” as the show approaches the milestone in October.

Jane Hudson said it had been an “honour” to take on the role and that those involved in the show were “proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown”.

It comes as Emmerdale cast and producers kicked off the birthday celebrations with a huge cake in the shape of the show’s famous Woolpack pub.

Expand Close FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALEEmmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALEEmmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

The show was created by Kevin Laffan and was titled Emmerdale Farm when it was first broadcast in October 1972.

“Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour,” said Hudson, reflecting on the milestone.

“For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters.

“We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold.

Expand Close FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALELeft to right – Kate Brooks (PRODUCER], Fiona Wade [PRIYA KOTECHA], Chris Bisson [JAI SHARMA], Lisa Riley {MANDY DINGLE], Mark Carnock [MARLON DINGLE], Zoe Henery [RHONA GOSKIRK], Jay Kontzle [BILLY FLETCHER], Katherine Dow-Blyton [HARRIET FINCH], Jane Hudson [EXECUTIVE PRODUCER].Emmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALELeft to right – Kate Brooks (PRODUCER], Fiona Wade [PRIYA KOTECHA], Chris Bisson [JAI SHARMA], Lisa Riley {MANDY DINGLE], Mark Carnock [MARLON DINGLE], Zoe Henery [RHONA GOSKIRK], Jay Kontzle [BILLY FLETCHER], Katherine Dow-Blyton [HARRIET FINCH], Jane Hudson [EXECUTIVE PRODUCER].Emmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

“We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there.”

Of the planned celebrations, she added: “Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen.

“The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”