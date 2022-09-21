Emmerdale announces special hour-long episode to mark 50th anniversary

Emmerdale has announced it will celebrate its 50th birthday next month with an hour-long episode.

The special programme will air on Sunday October 16, exactly 50 years to the day since the ITV soap first appeared on screens in 1972.

Expand Close FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – No use before 0001hrs Thursday 22 September 2022Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Cast photoPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVSTRICT EMBARGO – No use before 0001hrs Thursday 22 September 2022Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Cast photoPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Mark BruceThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

To celebrate the occasion, the show has unveiled an official cast photograph taken earlier this year outside the Woolpack pub in the Emmerdale village located in Yorkshire.

The image features everyone from the longest-serving cast members to their newest additions, and even the Dingle family dog.

The show’s executive producer, Jane Hudson, previously said they want to make the 50th birthday month “a treat for all our loyal viewers” which has them “gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold”.

She added that the storylines will “have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen.”

Expand Close FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALEEmmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp FROM ITVStrictly Embargoed until 00:01 Wednesday 3rd August 2022EMMERDALEEmmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. With the countdown to the huge milestone in October now on, executive producer Jane Hudson reflects on what has made Emmerdale such a success: “Emmerdale celebrating 50 years is a huge achievement and to be the executive producer at such an exciting time is an honour. For five decades, Emmerdale has kept its audience entertained with incredible storylines and memorable characters. We want to make sure our 50th birthday month is a treat for all our loyal viewers and has them gripped to the edge of their seats as the stories unfold. We are very proud to be a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown and want to make sure we celebrate our wonderful village and everyone who lives there. Across the month you will see stories which have you in tears, make you laugh out loud and of course, amaze you with some of the most epic stunts you will have ever seen. The Emmerdale team is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to creating drama as its very best, and never before has this been more true.”Press contact: Janine.Goodall@itv.comPicture contact – David.crook@itv.comPhotographer – Danielle BaguleyThis photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Earlier this year, the drama’s cast and producers kicked off the birthday celebrations with a huge cake in the shape of the show’s famous Woolpack pub.

They also released a selection of picturesque photographs of the purpose-built village set on the Harewood Estate in West Yorkshire to mark the occasion.

The ITV programme was originally filmed in the real-life village of Arncliffe in the Yorkshire Dales before moving to Esholt in West Yorkshire.

After 22 years the production moved to the Harewood Estate, where a replica of Esholt was constructed, after the village became too busy to film, with congestion and disruption caused by visits from fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the soap’s characters and locations.

Video of the Day

The move took place over Christmas – the only time the soap takes a break from filming – in 1996 and the set was first used in 1997.