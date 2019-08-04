Emma, Viscountess Weymouth joins Strictly line-up

Emma, Viscountess Weymouth is the eighth celebrity to join the line-up of Strictly Come Dancing.

The chef and philanthropist, who is married to Viscount Weymouth, was unveiled as a contestant on BBC Radio London on Sunday.

She said she was “so excited” to be a part of the competition and that just hearing the theme tune of the BBC show got her “heart racing a million miles an hour”.

She told host Gaby Roslin: “I don’t know what to expect.

“It’s so so exciting, it’s such an institution.”

Meet Viscountess and chef Emma Weymouth. Ready to take on another title. #Strictly star 2019! ✨https://t.co/9aEIHdywK0 pic.twitter.com/9Pp4M4XEop — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2019

The 33-year-old said she has never danced professionally but was keen to learn.

“This is going to be very new and very exciting and I’m sure very challenging,” she added.

Viscountess Weymouth runs Longleat safari park with her family.

Also a chef, she has her own brand, Emma’s Kitchen, and is a contributor to British Vogue.

She joins footballer David James, comedian Chris Ramsey, EastEnders star Emma Barton, YouTuber Saffron Barker, actress Catherine Tyldesley, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and CBBC star Karim Zeroual in this year’s line-up.

This year’s series will see the return of judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli while Motsi Mabuse, sister of Strictly professional Oti, will replace Dame Darcey Bussell on the panel.

PA Media