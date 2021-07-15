| 14.6°C Dublin

Emma Corrin stars in her West End debut

She plays a New York socialite in Anna X.

Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut (Helen Murray/PA) Expand

By Keiran Southern, PA

Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut.

The Crown star, 25, appears in Anna X alongside Informer actor Nabhaan Rizwan.

ANNA X by Joseph Charlton ;Production ;Starring Emma Corrin and Nabhaan Rizwan ;Directed by Daniel Raggett ;Set and Video Design by Mikaela Liakata and Tal Yarden ;Lighting Design by Jessica Hung Han Yun ;Costume Design by Natalie Pryce ;Sound Design by Mike Winship ;Production Photographer: Helen Murray ;Sonia Friedman Productions ;Harold Pinter Theatre ;London, UK ;11th July 2021 ;Credit and copyright: Helen Murray Expand

The play, by Joseph Charlton and directed by Daniel Raggett, is described as a “searing tale of self-invention, determination and deceit”.

Corrin plays a New York socialite in the production, which is running at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre until August 4.

The actress has enjoyed a week to remember.

On Tuesday she earned her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Corrin will go up against The Crown co-star Olivia Colman for the outstanding lead drama actress award.

In February she won a Golden Globe.

Corrin will also star alongside Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman.

