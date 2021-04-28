Emma Corrin, Bake Off and Britain’s Got Talent: Bafta snubs and surprises

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown (Netflix/PA)

The nominations for the Bafta TV awards recognise a wealth of British talent, including ground-breaking shows such as Small Axe and I May Destroy You.

However, there are some notable absences, particularly the exclusion of The Crown’s Olivia Colman from the leading actress category for the second year in a row.

A number of her co-stars are recognised – Josh O’Connor, who plays the Prince Of Wales, is nominated in the leading actor category, and Tobias Menzies (the Duke of Edinburgh) and Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret) in supporting categories.

Also missing from the list is Emma Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the series, although she recently won a Golden Globe for her performance.

And Gillian Anderson, who also won a Golden Globe, is not nominated for her turn as Margaret Thatcher in the lavish drama.

Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (Netflix)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Olivia Colman as the Queen and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip (Netflix)

ITV drama Quiz, about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire cheating scandal, was a ratings hit but lands only one nomination – for Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant.

Matthew Macfadyen, who played Major Charles Ingram, and his co-stars Sian Clifford and the late Helen McCrory are all missing from the list.

Other notable absences are dramas White House Farm, The Salisbury Poisonings, Industry and Des, which starred David Tennant as serial killer Dennis Nilsen.

Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in Quiz (Matt Frost).

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Michael Sheen as Chris Tarrant in Quiz (Matt Frost).

Killing Eve, which landed a nod for Jodie Comer, is also not recognised in the drama category.

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield is absent from the comedy categories but Mae Martin is a surprise inclusion for Feel Good.

Britain’s Got Talent failed to land a nomination for best entertainment programme, but the Sky Arts show Life & Rhymes does appear in the category.

The Great British Bake Off is also missing from the list, while Emmerdale is missing from the nominations for best soap and continuing drama.

Gangs Of London and Save Me Too are recognised in the drama categories, but none of the individual performances are nominated.

Bridgerton was not nominated for best international series (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bridgerton was not nominated for best international series (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

There are also some notable omissions in the international category.

Period drama Bridgerton, made by Shonda Rhimes’ production company Shondaland, does not receive a nod, but is recognised in the must-see moment category.

Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian is also a contender for must-see moment but is missing from the international category, while The Queen’s Gambit, starring British actress Anya-Taylor Joy, is overlooked, despite recent recognition from the Golden Globes and Screen Actor’s Guild.

– The Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards ceremony takes place on June 6 on BBC One and the British Academy Television Craft Awards will be streamed on Bafta’s social channels on May 24.

PA Media