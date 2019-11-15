Emma Barton threatens to invade stage during Michelle Visage’s Madonna dance

Strictly Come Dancing’s Emma Barton has threatened to invade the stage during Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice’s Madonna-inspired performance on Saturday night.

The pair will perform a couple’s choice street/commercial routine to the Queen of Pop’s hit 1990 song Vogue.

Speaking on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Barton jokingly said she had warned the pair she might appear on stage during their number at Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom this weekend.

Emma Barton arrives at Blackpool Tower Ballroom (Dave Nelson/PA)

She said: “Just to let you know, I am actually – we have discussed it – I am actually going to make a little appearance on their number.

“I’m so excited about this. I am so jealous. I just need to do it. I don’t know what I am going to do.

“I said to Michelle and Gio that I am either going to cry or literally wet myself because I am that excited about this number.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Visage and her professional partner have incorporated voguing, a style of dancing born from New York City’s LGBT ballroom scene, into their routine.

Madonna on the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Visage described the performance, which will also feature backing dancers, as “very special” while Pernice said he had gone outside of his comfort zone.

She said: “It’s Madonna’s Vogue and you are just going to have to wait and see because this is a very special performance. What we are going to be doing is voguing. That’s how you vogue.”

Pernice added: “It’s something I have never done in my life. It’s comfortable/uncomfortable to do it.”

Also appearing on the show, Christopher Biggins said Visage’s presence was “inspirational” because the 51-year-old was “the slightly older woman”.

Michelle Visage at the Pride of Britain Awards (Ian West/PA)

He said: “I am very excited because I think that Michelle is a very dark horse. She is just wonderful.

“I like the fact she is the slightly older woman, which I think is very important.

“She is inspirational, you are absolutely right. I think they are going to do so well. I think that together they are brilliant. I am really fighting for them.”

Blackpool’s Tower Ballroom celebrated its 125th anniversary in May this year, marking it with an afternoon tea.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday.

