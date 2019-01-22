Emily Atack has said she still has the emotional and physical “scars” from the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Emily Atack says she still bears ‘scars’ from I’m A Celebrity jungle

The actress came in second place behind Harry Redknapp in the reality show, and says she can’t stop talking about her time on the programme despite people telling her to stop “going on about it”.

Speaking at the National Television Awards in London, Atack said she still carries emotional and physical reminders of her life-changing time in the jungle.

She said: “It still feels like yesterday. People are like, ‘yeah, stop going on about it now’. And I’m like, ‘I can’t, it was the best thing ever’.

“The emotional scars have not healed, and also the scars of my mosquito bites still haven’t healed. I’m covered in them, still.

“I’m so excited to see my jungle friends. This is the first time that most of us will all be together again, and I can’t wait.”

She revealed she is not currently pursuing Jamie Redknapp after hinting that his father could help make the match.

She said: “I don’t think I’m searching for love tonight. I’m here for my friends and all of the nominees, and I’m here just to celebrate all of that.”

