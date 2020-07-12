Emily Atack says she has had to reinvent herself after being ‘stereotyped’

Emily Atack has said she has had to reinvent herself after being stereotyped as an actress who plays “girl-next-door” style roles.

She told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that she has “absolutely loved” performing stand-up comedy recently.

However, she said she had to shake off people’s preconceptions about her.

Expand Close Emily Atack has recently been doing stand-up (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Atack has recently been doing stand-up (Ian West/PA)

“I have been stereotyped, you know. It has worked in a positive way for me a lot of the time, I started in The Inbetweeners as the girl-next-door type,” she said.

“You are typecast in the industry after such a big hit like that and I had some amazing roles, lovely, lovely roles, playing the bombshell-type role.

“But then you get a bit older, things get a bit lower, and all of a sudden you aren’t good enough for those roles any more.”

Expand Close Emily Atack found fame in The Inbetweeners (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Atack found fame in The Inbetweeners (Ian West/PA)

The I’m A Celebrity star said she has previously been a figure of fun because of people’s opinions of her.

“I feel like I have always been that girl in the corner on panel shows to just kind of be the butt of the joke at times, and I just thought ‘No’.”

Atack said that changing people’s perception of her has not been easy.

“But doing things like comedy, when you have done things like lads’ mags and I have been a bit of a pin-up for a while, it is hard to all of a sudden come out and say ‘Oh, I’m actually quite clever and quite funny, thank you very much’.”

PA Media