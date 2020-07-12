Emily Atack says she has had to reinvent herself after being ‘stereotyped’

| 17°C Dublin
Emily Atack has said she has had to reinvent herself after being stereotyped as an actress who plays “girl-next-door” style roles.
She told Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch that she has “absolutely loved” performing stand-up comedy recently.
However, she said she had to shake off people’s preconceptions about her.
“I have been stereotyped, you know. It has worked in a positive way for me a lot of the time, I started in The Inbetweeners as the girl-next-door type,” she said.
“You are typecast in the industry after such a big hit like that and I had some amazing roles, lovely, lovely roles, playing the bombshell-type role.
“But then you get a bit older, things get a bit lower, and all of a sudden you aren’t good enough for those roles any more.”
The I’m A Celebrity star said she has previously been a figure of fun because of people’s opinions of her.
“I feel like I have always been that girl in the corner on panel shows to just kind of be the butt of the joke at times, and I just thought ‘No’.”
Atack said that changing people’s perception of her has not been easy.
“But doing things like comedy, when you have done things like lads’ mags and I have been a bit of a pin-up for a while, it is hard to all of a sudden come out and say ‘Oh, I’m actually quite clever and quite funny, thank you very much’.”
PA Media