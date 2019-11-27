Emilia Clarke shed tears and told ‘terrible jokes’ as she met Barack Obama

Emilia Clarke has said there were tears and “terrible jokes” when she met her “hero” Barack Obama.

The Game Of Thrones star shared two pictures of herself with the former US president, showing them shaking hands and laughing together.

She wrote: “DROP. THE. GODDAMN. MIC.

“I met my hero. And yes, tears were present. (As were my terrible terrible jokes)

“@barackobama thank you for being alive.”

She added the hashtags: “#myhero” and “#Michelle…so….wannahang?”

The pair met when Clarke was a keynote speaker at the Dreamforce 2019 convention, joining Mr Obama, Tim Cook and many other high-profile figures.

At the event she discussed her experience of brain injury and the importance of recovery.

The actress had a potentially fatal brain haemorrhage in 2011 before having surgery that left her unable to recall her own name.

In 2013, she had surgery for a second aneurysm on the other side of her brain.

She has since set up the Same You charity, which aids brain injury recovery.

