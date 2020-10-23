Emilia Clarke celebrates birthday with ‘most exhilarating experience of my life’

Daredevil Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday by going skydiving (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daredevil Emilia Clarke celebrated her 34th birthday by going skydiving.

The Game Of Thrones star shared pictures from the jump on Instagram, showing her relieved face after returning to the ground.

Clarke said: “What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday?

“Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what.”

She described skydiving as “the most exhilarating experience of my life” and held up a certificate reading: “Well done! You just jumped out of an aeroplane!”

Clarke is best known for playing ‘mother of dragons’ Daenerys Targaryen in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic Game Of Thrones.

Clarke said she fought back against producers who she believed were making the character “too cold and expressionless”, according to a new book.

Speaking to author James Hibberd for Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon, Clarke reportedly said: “There was a number of times I was like, ‘Why are you giving me that note?’

“While I am quite consistently a ‘How can I help?’ kind of person, there were a few moments where I was like: ‘Don’t tell me what to do with my girl. I know what to do!'”

Clarke earned four Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Daenerys.

PA Media