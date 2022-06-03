Elton John says he’s in ‘top health’ after being pictured in wheelchair

Elton John has said he’s in “top health” after being pictured in a wheelchair after a performance.

On Wednesday, the 75-year-old singer was pictured getting into a wheelchair at Germany’s Leipzig Airport before flying back to his home on the Cote d’Azur.

The “Rocket Man” singer was seen climbing out of a car and getting into a wheelchair before being pushed along by a staff member.

Soon after the news reports, the singer reassured his fans that he’s alright and looking forward to his performance on 4 June.

He thanked his fans for reaching out to ask about his health. “The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I give 100pc every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.”

Elton John continued by explaining why he used a wheelchair on that day.

“After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed,’ he said. “It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

During his visit to Germany, Elton John performed two shows, in Frankfurt and Leipzig, on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

His pre-recorded performance for the platinum jubilee concert to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign on the throne will air on Saturday 4 June.