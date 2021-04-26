Elliott Wright says his restaurant will return ‘bigger and better’ after fire

Elliott Wright has said he will rebuild his restaurant in Spain to be “bigger and better” after it was damaged in a fire.

The Only Way Is Essex star shared an image of the scorched building on Instagram.

Wright, who revealed last month that his father had died with coronavirus, said he had been through a “testing” period.

He said he did not know the source of the fire.

Wright wrote: “So I will get this out there as no doubt this news will spread fast… unfortunately it’s with regret that @olivias_la_cala had a fire in the early hours of this morning… it’s too soon to say why, all that matters is it has.

“More importantly in life you get tested.. it’s been a very testing couple of years.. especially recently.. but if you know me, you know I will rise from this..

“I will rebuild it big and better then before.. I will never be beaten.”

The restaurant, which is on the coast between Marbella and Malaga, offers “trendy sea view dining”, according to its Instagram page.

PA Media