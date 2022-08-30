Electric Picnic: Weather forecast, hotel prices, traffic and transport for the festival weekend ahead

Wellies at the ready as Electric Picnic comes firmly into view for the tens of thousands of revellers who will descend on Stradbally this weekend.

Electric Picnic will return to Co Laois for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 cancellations of 2020 and 2021 to end the summer with a bang, and a stellar lineup of musical acts, artists and much more has been assembled to entertain the 70,000 attendees.

Tickets for the festival sold out in just 30 minutes when they were put on general sale, meaning excitement is at fever pitch for the event.

Weather

Festival goers are in for a washout as Met Éireann has forecast that the good weather is set to end on Friday. Revellers can expect a dry start to the festival but with a very high chance of rain as the weekend wears on.

On Friday, outbreaks of rain will push in from the west during the day, turning heavier over the western half of the country in the afternoon. The east will have a mix of showers and sunny spells before rain arrives in the evening.

The national forecaster said low pressure near Ireland will bring showers and longer spells of rain throughout the weekend, and it is likely to be heavy at times in some areas. Highest temperatures will range between the mid to high teens and winds will be generally light to moderate.

So, pack wet gear and sun cream, and hope for the best!

Hotel Prices and availability

For those not quite ready to embrace the outdoor life fully and camp at the festival, hotel rooms are in short supply around Stradbally. And for those who have not yet sourced accommodation, they can expect to pay a pretty penny.

Just three hotels within 20km of Stradbally still have availability for the weekend of Electric Picnic, according to Booking.com, and the cheapest available hotel room is €714, while the only other hotels showing availability are asking €830 and €957 for the weekend.

This is quite an expense to incur for three nights, but some will gladly pay to rinse off the mud and fall into a comfortable bed for the night

How to get there

There are multiple public transport options to get to the festival, including Bus Éireann and Irish Rail services.

A shuttle bus costing €7 runs from Portlaoise railway station regularly throughout the weekend.

TravelMaster coaches will run a nationwide return service from €30 to Electric Picnic from September 1 to 4.

Marathon Coaches will run coach services in Dublin city centre from Custom House bus stop 407 and North wall Quay in Dublin city to and from Stradbally. A full price bus ticket will cost €35 with a €1 booking fee up to September 1. The full price at the bus stop will be €40 including booking fee.

Irish Concert Travel has scheduled a nationwide return service from €35 on September 2, with the return journey on September 5.

Martley’s will be running a shuttle bus service from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally, the cost will be €7 each way and it is a cash-only service.

Buses To Concerts will run coaches to the festival from Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newry, Dundalk and Drogheda from €70 return.

Cycling

If you fancy cycling, the ‘Tour de Picnic’ takes place every year and allows people to secure a free ticket while raising money for worthy causes. Festival goers can cycle at least 80km or run 17km to Electric Picnic and must raise a minimum of €450 for charity to get their weekend festival ticket as a reward at the finish line.

Unfortunately the deadline for fundraisers to bag their ticket was August 30 but if you still still want to hop on your bike to Stradbally, cycling from Dublin to Electric Picnic will cover a distance of 80km, taking about four hours with no stops. Cycling from Mullingar will cover just over 70km while the journey from Cork will cover 180km and take nine hours with no breaks.

Bikes can be left in the designated area adjacent to the Tour de Picnic bike racks.

Road closures and traffic info

Electric Picnic is urging people to travel to the festival via public transport or car-share as 80pc of the festival’s carbon footprint is from travel to and from Stradbally.

Laois County Council have released information on road closures and traffic management around Stradbally from next Thursday, September 1.

The measures will run from 12pm on Thursday until 3pm Monday, September 5.

The R427 from Money Cross to Stradbally will be closed completely to facilitate the traffic management plan for the Electric Picnic.

Alternative routes include:

Traffic travelling from Ballyroan to Money Cross along the R427.

Turn left at Money Cross onto the R426. Follow this road past Sheffield Cross. Continue on this road until you reach the roundabout with the N80 at Broomfield Cross Roads. Turn right at the roundabout onto the N80. Continue travelling east along this road until you reach Stradbally.

Alternatively, turn right at Money Cross and follow R426 into Timahoe. Take the first left in Timahoe and follow the local primary road (L-3838) into Stradbally.

Traffic travelling from Timahoe (R426)

Turn right at the cross roads in Timahoe up the school road. Drive in a northeasterly direction along the local primary road (L-3838) until you reach Stradbally.

Local Access will be maintained, and appropriate signage will be in place to divert traffic along the alternative route.

See electricpicnic.ie for more detailed transport information.