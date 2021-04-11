Eimear Lawlor on losing her teenage daughter: ‘I just went into fight or flight mode’

‘Dublin’s Girl’ by Eimear Lawlor is published by Aria Fiction and available online from bookshops now, €12.99

“I feel so sorry for people going through grief in the midst of a pandemic, because you need people” – Eimear Lawlor knows loss only too well. Picture by Dylan Vaughan

It was the call every parent dreads. At 10.50pm on a Friday night in 2016, the phone rang in Eimear Lawlor’s house. On the other end was a distraught friend of her 17-year-old daughter, Ciara. The teenagers were both at a concert by Kodaline at Marlay Park in Dublin. Ciara had collapsed.

“Her friend said, ‘the paramedics are here and they’re working on her’,” says Eimear. “My last image of Ciara is leaving her at the bus stop to go to the concert.”

Eimear and her husband John immediately drove from their home in Kilkenny to Dublin, leaving their two sons in bed.

“And then we got there and the very, very worst happened,” says Eimear.

Ciara died just after midnight that night in April at Tallaght Hospital. Her aunt Helen, her father’s sister, called to the house and broke the news to her siblings Jack and Barry, as her heartbroken parents dealt with their shock.

The cause of death was later given as acute cardiac arrhythmia due to an underlying heart defect, ARVC (Arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy), which is genetic. Ciara had been having trouble tolerating exercise in the months before her death and suffered from shortness of breath.

While she searched for answers about Ciara’s death, Eimear had to deal with her own shock and grief. “As I left the hospital,

I felt like I was having an out-of-body experience. The shock was like moving underwater,” she explains. “It meant I couldn’t even cry initially. I remember everything from the funeral. We’d dealt with death in the family when I was younger — I lost my sister to suicide – and that was in the 1980s when people didn’t talk about anything emotional, let alone suicide. It was horrendous for my father, and I felt we didn’t have much support [at that time] so [when this happened] I just went into fight or flight mode. I was just very concerned with supporting my sons.”

Eimear later listened to a voice message from Ciara’s boyfriend Mark, who was on a Leaving Cert holiday in Greece. “He just said, ‘please tell me she’s OK. Please tell me there is nothing wrong.’ I always remember that.”

It was a week later that the full enormity of what had happened hit her. “And then, at that point, it was as though someone had pulled my heart from my chest and ripped it in two.

“[The pain] was harder than anybody could have explained to me,” she says. “This was just all-consuming pain. You can’t eat or sleep. I couldn’t function. I lost all my concentration. You lose all your empathy as well. I was shocked, at times, about the way I began thinking. Someone told me that their year-old grandchild had died, and I thought ‘what are they so upset about, the child was only a year old.’

“I can understand how people turn to drink. I’m not an alcoholic but I can understand how people going through that would need it.”

Eimear says that the support of her friends helped her hugely. “We have a large and supportive family and the two boys were at home, so we leant on each other. Friends would call and we’d go for a walk, it’s a close-knit community here in Kilkenny. I feel so sorry for people going through grief in the midst of the pandemic, because you need people.”

The Lawlors on holiday in Portugal

The Lawlors on holiday in Portugal

The last thing that Ciara heard before she collapsed was the sound of Kodaline lead singer Steve Garrigan singing the band’s song ‘All I Want’. At a packed funeral mass, her friends performed that track and another Kodaline song, ‘High Hopes’.

In July of the following year, the band’s guitarist Mark Prendergast visited Eimear and John at their home in Kilkenny. He gave them a recording of a new song, ‘Angel’, which the band had written as a tribute to Ciara.

“He told us that we could just keep the song for ourselves, or that they could release it on their new album, that it was up to us,” Eimear explains. “Of course, we were happy for them to release it, which they did.”

The lyrics in the song describe the awful suddenness of Ciara’s death:

“There are things in life we can’t explain/In a blink of an eye everything can change/So just appreciate the little things/Cause you never know what tomorrow brings.”

The song has provided solace to Eimear. “Ciara always wanted to travel and so when the song was played on the radio in Australia I was happy because I felt like, in a way, she had.”

Eimear, John, Barry and Jack Lawlor with Kodaline, who wrote a song for Ciara, called 'Angel

Eimear, John, Barry and Jack Lawlor with Kodaline, who wrote a song for Ciara, called 'Angel

Eimear grew up in Virginia, Cavan. She went to boarding school in Dundalk and day school in Kells. Her sister Alison died when she was doing her Leaving Cert, which had a huge impact on the family.

Eimear decided to go to college in England and studied science at the University of Surrey. It was there that she met John, who is from Kilkenny.

“It was a whirlwind romance, we got engaged after eight months and were married a year later. We laugh about it now, we didn’t even live together in England. It was a huge chance to take. He doesn’t read, he’s dyslexic, he loves golf, I hate golf, so in some ways we’re opposite, but there is a real chemistry.”

Ciara was the couple’s middle child, falling between Barry and Jack. Eimear had taught part-time in a secondary school but, after Ciara was born, she began to experience double vision and had pain in her leg. Eimear was eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

“The Celtic Tiger was just taking off and John had a house in England, which he sold, so we had money and we decided that for the sake of my health, I’d stay at home and mind the kids. And I remember I was so happy with that. I loved Saturday evening, closing the curtains and having a movie on, with the kids, I just felt so complete. My heart was full.”

Eimear’s MS was generally well controlled over the years. She always led a healthy lifestyle and would recover after periods in which the illness became worse.

“I did have a few attacks. Every time my nerves were damaged, I did something different to try to re-route the muscle. I did lose my balance and the ability to walk properly but I always bounced back. I do still have eye problems occasionally.”

Ciara had encouraged her mother to write.

“Before she died, she said to me, you should do something with your life other than just drinking coffee with the kids. When she said that, it had an impact on me. I heard about a creative writing course in NUI Kilkenny. I enrolled in it and when I started, Suzanne Power [who was teaching the class] said, ‘why is everyone here, because they love writing,’ and I thought, not me. But I enjoyed the course and loved listening to everyone else’s writing,” she says.

Eimear with Ciara on her Communion day

Eimear with Ciara on her Communion day

Eimear was to use a piece of family history as an inspiration for what was, at first, a 2,000-word essay. It concerned her great aunt, Vera McDonnell, who had come from Cavan to Dublin in 1917 to study shorthand and typing, and had been recruited by Sinn Féin as a stenographer. Vera prepared the cablegrams and codes for the transfer of American fundraising donations to the party, and later went to work for Éamon de Valera.

In a statement, given in 1954, and now in the Military Archives, Vera “mentions Michael Collins being chased by the police through a skylight”.

She herself was later in danger as she had to deliver a letter saying that the anti-Treaty side would not give up their arms during the War of Independence.

“She was arrested, but De Valera intervened saying it was against the Geneva Convention to arrest a courier, and she was set free.”

Eimear took her great-aunt’s statement as the starting point for a high-stakes love story that draws in elements of espionage and historical intrigue. The original 2,000 words soon became 60,000 and the story had the makings of a great novel; she renamed Vera as Veronica in the book, and then discovered that Veronica had in fact been Vera’s full name.

Ciara’s death stopped Eimear in her creative tracks, however, and for a long time she was unable to read, never mind write. “I would feel guilty losing myself in research and forgetting. You feel bad that you’re not grieving enough.”

At her therapist’s suggestion, Eimear eventually returned to writing. She was spurred by the thoughts of Ciara’s encouragement and the creative process brought some relief from the relentlessness of her grief.

“I kept a ‘Dear Ciara’ diary and it was all about my pain, it was the only way I could cope. I wrote a letter of regret to her, which was eventually read out on the Ryan Tubridy Show, which said, ‘Ciara, do you know my only regret was not hugging you the day you left?’

Eventually, she returned to writing, but still couldn’t do anything about getting the book published. Then, just before lockdown shut the country down last year, she read on a Facebook page that a literary agent was coming over from England.

“I ended up sending this woman, Kate Nash, my work and I went to meet her in Dublin and she signed me. It was all strangely easy — you read about writers really struggling to get signed but it wasn’t like that for me.”

Still, putting a final shape on the book was no easy task.

“I had to go back and learn everything again,” Eimear recalls. “[Kate] was very gentle with me. She knew what I had been through. She said I don’t feel like I’m on the journey with you and Veronica, I feel like I’m a bystander on the journey with you and Ciara.” The manuscript became Dublin’s Girl, a stunning debut and Eimear’s first piece of historical fiction.

Aria Fiction, an imprint of Head of Zeus, acquired the rights to that book and two more from Eimear. Its editorial director, Hannah Smith, said that she read the book at the height of the first lockdown and it was “exactly the escapist read I needed”.

The book represents a moment of some healing for Eimear after years of immobilising sadness.

Kodaline fan Ciara

Kodaline fan Ciara

At an inquest in 2019, Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin apologised to Eimear and John for the fact that a stress test, which had been ordered but never reached the consultant. The consultant said that the test could have diagnosed the ARVC, but that Ciara had displayed none of the symptoms associated with the condition.

Eimear says that the hospital later “took back” its apology and the matter is now the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.

She has kept in touch with the members of Kodaline over the years, attending a special concert they held for Ciara in Malahide and two more concerts at St Anne’s Park in Dublin and in London.

“In my fifties, I’ve become a groupie,” Eimear laughs.

“This is going to sound weird but when I heard about this interview I felt an energy, like Ciara was really excited about all this,” she says.

“I wouldn’t have done all this if it hadn’t been for her. The one thing I really want to put out there is a message of hope to people who are grieving, especially to those who’ve lost a child.

“After Ciara died, people said to me ‘you’ll take this to your grave’, and that

was just the wrong thing to say. It’s not

to say that things are going to be all OK

suddenly, but there is hope. You will breathe again, and I want anyone reading this to know that.”

