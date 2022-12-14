Eddie Murphy to receive top honour at the 80th annual Golden Globes

Actor Eddie Murphy poses for photographers during the photocall for 'Shrek 2' at the Palais du Festival during the 57th Cannes film Festival in France. File photo.

Eddie Murphy is to be presented with a top honour at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The veteran comedian and actor, 61, will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the event on January 10 2023.

Murphy is known for starring in well known films including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Nutty Professor and the Shrek franchise, among many others.

He is a six-time Golden Globe nominee and won the best supporting actor in a motion picture award in 2007 for his performance in Dreamgirls.

The Cecil B DeMille award is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Past recipients of the award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

“We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President, Helen Hoehne.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”