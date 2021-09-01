Ed Sheeran wears Elton John’s multicoloured suit to GQ Men of the Year Awards

Ed Sheeran has arrived at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in a multicoloured jacket lent to him by Sir Elton John.

He said he was loaned the outfit, which included a colourful jacket, white shirt and black tie, after his fellow singer told him he has “dressed terribly for the last 10 years”.

The star-studded ceremony is also being attended by celebrities including actor Idris Elba, director Quentin Tarantino and actress Vicky McClure.

Expand Close Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ed Sheeran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Speaking on the red carpet, Sheeran said: “I have always been the non-stylish person. I have been lent a nice suit.”

He added: “This is from Donatella Versace and basically I have gone round Elton’s for dinner and he said, ‘You’ve dressed terribly for the last 10 years, let me sort you out’.

“So this is Elton sorting me out.”

Expand Close Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan also attended the event after broadcasting watchdog Ofcom earlier announced he did not breach the broadcasting code with his comments on Good Morning Britain about the Duchess of Sussex.

The ceremony was also attended by actress Cush Jumbo, McClure’s Line Of Duty co-star Adrian Dunbar, singer Ellie Goulding, model Winnie Harlow and television presenter Alex Scott.

Radio DJs Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw, former footballer Gary Lineker and Love Island host Laura Whitmore also posed for pictures on the red carpet ahead of the event in central London.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Grantchester star James Norton also attended the event.

The ceremony was being hosted by actor and musician Elba and his wife Sabrina.

Expand Close Quentin Tarantino (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Quentin Tarantino (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The awards will see Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine honoured with the heroes of the year award.

The team was recognised on the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with Prof Gilbert made a dame after helping mastermind the new vaccine and Prof Green awarded an OBE for services to science and public health.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Prof Green told of the “emotional moment” when she received her first dose of the vaccine in April.

Expand Close Vicky McClure (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky McClure (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “It was an emotional moment for me because I’m there along with other people receiving the AstraZeneca jab. And that meant a lot, because it was the culmination for us of the project that started back in January the year before.”

The 24th edition of the awards is taking place in person and will see actor Sir Anthony Hopkins receive the legend award.

Welsh actor Sir Anthony, 83, won his second best actor Oscar this year.

The GQ Men of the Year Awards 2021 in association with Boss is taking place at the Tate Modern gallery in London.