Ed Sheeran to play surprise Dublin gig later this month

Ed Sheeran is set to play a surprise Dublin gig later this month as part of an exclusive UK and European run.

Following this morning’s announcement of his upcoming new album ‘-‘ (Subtract), the singer has announced a select run of UK and European arena shows for March - April 2023, which take in Manchester, London, Glasgow, Dublin and Paris.

Sheeran is set to play Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday March 30, and tickets go on sale on Friday March 10 at 9am, with prices yet to be announced.

The singer played a string of concerts around Ireland last summer, including two nights in Croke Park as well as Limerick and Cork.

This time around, Sheeran is set to play a host of “fan favourites” in addition to his yet-to-be-announced brand new single.

Sheeran’s management team is once again using a specially developed mobile digital ticketing technology which have safeguards in place to ensure “genuine fans are buying genuine tickets”.

It aims to stop unofficial secondary ticketing sites, and unofficial ticket sellers, from being able to resell tickets at “inflated prices and rip off fans”.

"Fans with tickets, who become unable to go to the shows, will be able to sell their tickets to other fans at the price they paid and a booking fee through the official fan-to-fan face value resale platform at the place they purchased the tickets,” a spokesperson for Sheeran said.