Ed Sheeran seeks permission for crypt in chapel at his Suffolk estate

Pop star Ed Sheeran is seeking planning permission for a crypt in a chapel on his Suffolk estate (Ian West/ PA)

Pop star Ed Sheeran has lodged plans to put a crypt under the floor of a boat-shaped chapel within the grounds of his East Anglian estate.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter gained approval in 2019 to build the “private place of retreat for contemplation and prayer” at his home in the county of Suffolk, where he grew up.

A further application submitted to East Suffolk Council seeks permission for a crypt in the nave of the chapel.

The crypt would be 1.8 metres (5ft 10in) by 2.7 metres (8ft 10in).

Wording inside a rectangle on designs, on the ground floor of the chapel, reads “burial zone beneath (penetration through slab)”.

The most recent planning application was received by the planning authority in December 2021 and is awaiting a decision.

Guests from around the world visit Sheeran’s estate, according to the 2019 planning application for a chapel.

“Many of these people are from many countries, faiths and customs, including for example the USA, Ireland, Ghana, Nigeria, Asia and Australia,” it said.

“Thus, the applicant seeks to provide a space in which, he, his family and these different people can retreat for contemplation, prayer and relaxation, to meet celebrate and meditate in peace and safety from disturbance, when they visit.”

The chapel is to be lined with flint, with a spiral stair tower, a lead roof and stained as well as clear glass windows.