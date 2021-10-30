Ed Sheeran performs surprise duet with Pride of Britain winner Harmonie-Rose

Harmonie-Rose Allen with the Child of Courage Award in the press room during the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, will broadcast on ITV on 4th November at 8pm. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021.

Ed Sheeran has performed a surprise duet with one of his biggest fans and a Pride of Britain Award winner.

Little Harmonie-Rose Allen, 7, a quadruple amputee, won the Child of Courage Award at Saturday’s awards ceremony in London.

The superstar singer surprised Harmonie-Rose – who has raised more than £100,000 for charity doing thing doctors said she would never do – by appearing in a huge pink unicorn cake at an earlier party for her, the Daily Mirror reports.

Ed then sang with Harmonie-Rose, and the duo performed two of her favourite songs, Shivers and Perfect together.

Expand Close Harmonie-Rose Allen with the Child of Courage Award in the press room during the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, will broadcast on ITV on 4th November at 8pm. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Harmonie-Rose Allen with the Child of Courage Award in the press room during the Pride of Britain Awards held at the The Grosvenor House Hotel, London. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, in partnership with TSB, will broadcast on ITV on 4th November at 8pm. Picture date: Saturday October 30, 2021.

Harmonie-Rose, from Bath, lost her legs and arms to meningitis as a baby and was left in such a critical condition she was given just a 10% survival rate.

Doctors made the tough decision to amputate parts of her arms and legs and the tip of her nose after they became infected.

Since then, Harmonie-Rose has taken her first steps and put them through the Bath half marathon. Then in lockdown she launched her 2.6 Challenge, hurtling through the six things doctors said she would never do including running, singing, gymnastics and jumping.

She also raised £20,000 for an accessible playground by scaling a climbing wall 100 times and running 500m for the first time on her blades.

Speaking about her meeting with Ed, she told the Mirror: “I can’t really believe it. When he came out, I was thinking, ‘Is this really him?’

Video of the Day

Expand Close Ed Sheeran performed Harmonie-Rose’s favourite songs with her / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ed Sheeran performed Harmonie-Rose’s favourite songs with her

“He was really kind and I just loved him. I really love Ed Sheeran because he has an amazing singing voice. I sing Ed’s songs all the time in the car. I know all the words. I love music a lot because my name’s Harmonie and I just love singing. We sang together on the karaoke – Shivers and Perfect, which is my favourite song.

“He said I was a better singer than him.”

Ed added: “I think she’s hugely deserving of the Pride of Britain Child of Courage Award. She is incredible.”

Harmonie-Rose’s mum, Freya, said: “She is our little miracle and an inspiration to us all. She fought to stay here with her family, and for that we are all so grateful.

“She’s this big ball of energy and positivity that shines out to all of us. If I am having a bad day or thinking negatively, I look at her and feel so happy and positive. She’s always been our child of courage – and now she can be everyone’s.”