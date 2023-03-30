Ed Sheeran performing at the 3Arena
Ed Sheeran is back in Dublin to play the 3Arena, almost a year since his Croke Park stint.
Latest Entertainment
Warner Bros ups the ante at CinemaCon 2023 with multi-blockbuster presentation
Lawyer claims to have ‘smoking gun proof’ Ed Sheeran copied Marvin Gaye song
Lead vocal tracks in popular music ‘got quieter over the years’
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies aged 96
The Equalizer 3 trailer: Denzel Washington returns for another round as Robert McCall
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a father
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Frankie Goes To Hollywood will reunite for Eurovision party
Top Stories
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Graham Dwyer to seek Supreme Court appeal against his conviction for the murder of Elaine O’Hara
Latest NewsMore
Limerick to host Munster football final as Clare’s request for Ennis is turned down
Wolves take big step towards safety with 2-0 win over Crystal Palace
Grandmother tragically killed in dog attack ‘likely to have been breaking up fight’
Warner Bros ups the ante at CinemaCon 2023 with multi-blockbuster presentation
Cork advance to Munster MHC final with three-point win over Limerick
West Ham thrash Arsenal to win FA Youth Cup
Tipperary bow out of Munster MHC with victory over Waterford
‘Bumper’ opening to Punchestown Festival as Independent.ie columnist Patrick Mullins tips 14/1 winner in treble
Families welcome fresh Stardust fire inquest
ARCHIVE: Elaine's dad: 'This is our life sentence. For us there is no parole'