Ed Sheeran 3Arena: stage times, setlist, how to get there and rules for concertgoers

Ed Sheeran is back on stage at the 3Arena in Dublin tonight

Ed Sheeran performs at Croke Park on July 24, 2015 in Dublin, Ireland.

Ed Sheeran is back in Dublin to play the 3Arena tonight, almost a year since his Croke Park stint.

Given his Irish connections – Ed’s grandparents were from Wexford – it’s no surprise this concert sold out in just 30 minutes.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s gig.

What time will it start?

Doors open at the 3Arena at 6pm, with Ed expected to take to the stage around 8pm.

Who is the support act?

Cian Ducrot, a Cork singer-songwriter and TikTok sensation is supporting Sheeran on all the dates. He is expected on stage at 7pm.

What should concert goers be aware of?

It’s advised to allow plenty of time to travel to the venue, as traffic is expected. It is also encouraged to use public transport wherever possible.

The maximum bag size allowed into the venue for the concert is 40cm x 40cm x 20cm, with small bags subject to a search upon entry.

Food and drink cannot be brought into the arena but there will be food and drink, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, available to buy inside.

Bottles, cans, selfie sticks, laser pointers, large umbrellas, posters A3 size or larger and professional camera equipment are banned from the venue.

What will Ed Sheeran sing?

Ed performed these songs in Glasgow two nights ago, so a similar setlist should be expected, with a few traditional Irish tunes probably thrown in.

Give Me Love Grade 8 I’m a Mess Shivers The City Don’t / No Diggity / The Next Episode The A Team Someone You Loved (Lewis Capaldi cover) Small Bump Castle on the Hill Lego House U.N.I. Overpass Graffiti Thinking Out Loud One / Photograph Eyes Closed Perfect Bloodstream The Parting Glass Afterglow

If that’s not enough, here’s the expected encore which includes a few of our favourites: