Ed Power: 'Is 'Votegate' the most Irish political scandal ever?'

In Ireland, meanwhile, the political scandal of the moment has to do with TDs pressing other people's voting buttons and then pretending they hadn't. Perhaps we should arrange to have John Bercow parachute in for an afternoon and declaim "disorderrr, disorderrr…" That is what the body politic here has been reduced to. All because politicians couldn't go to the Herculean bother of being in their designated positions at the designated time.

It could be a metaphor for who and what we are as a country. A place in which rules are to be stashed in the bottom drawer and instantly forgotten.

A nation where long-term and even medium-term thinking - should I make sure to sit in the correct seat when I clock in at the Oireachtas today? - is something we'd all rather get around to later.

Just look at our rugby team. If there was a lesson from all those previous World Cups in which we'd been unceremoniously kicked into touch, it was that forward planning was essential.

No point winning meaningless friendlies - sorry, sorry "International Tests" - or the occasional Six Nations when all the serious rugby nations are prioritising the World Cup.

But somehow we weren't paying attention when Ireland was dumped out in 2015, 2011…2007… On we staggered, celebrating tin-can triumphs - such as that over a visibly disinterested New Zealand in the rugby heartland of Chicago - until the chickens came home to roost (as they always do in Irish sport).

It is true many of us have had a jolly time laughing at the "guys" and their blockbusting capitulation to the All Blacks in Japan.

Unless you've been privately educated, work in public relations and /or make a point of wearing your statement sunglasses up over your head, the rolling omni-shambles that is Irish rugby is the comedy that is forever yielding chuckles. How awful if that was ever taken away from us.

Alas, this inability to think just a few steps ahead also permeates so many other aspects of life. Consider those of us priced out of Dublin and forced into the commuter counties. One reason we can't afford to live in Dublin is because planning in the city has been one of those quintessential Irish jokes, where there's no set-up, just a punchline at the expense of the masses.

That's sorry enough. Then factor in Ireland's inability to provide even mediocre public transport. The Bus Eireann bus route I take into town, for instance, recently down-sized despite already operating at close to full capacity.

Double-deckers were replaced by single-storey buses - without warning or explanation and no matter that members of the public were consequently left behind. Either that or they are asked to stand.

On one occasion this month, I was required to brace myself upright between two seats and in pitch darkness for 30 minutes as a Bus Eireann service powered down a national primary route at 80 kmph.

I stood there, gazing over the shoulders of those lucky enough to have seats and wished I lived somewhere boring and sensible like Switzerland, or indeed anywhere else in Western Europe.

That's my commuting story. Anyone not minted enough to live within a comfortable bike whiz of central Dublin will have their own.

So it goes again and again. RTE is trying to patch up a long-term budget deficit by hocking old paintings. Each year we seem to find a new way to crash and burn at Eurovision - and then go back and do the same thing again.

Consider all the scandals in the health service and how they might have been avoided, or at least mitigated, with trace levels of planning. Or the collapse of the economy a decade ago, when the nation ran aground having failed to consider what might happen should the housing market slow (reader, it did).

We come back to those TDs sitting wherever they fancy (when they've even turned up in the first place, that is) and pressing random buttons, just as my kids do whenever we step into a lift.

How long would it have taken to shift seats? The only possible conclusion is that details are boring and in Ireland we cannot bear to be bored.

One of the revelations of Brexit is just how hung up British democracy is on procedure. This and that amendment, second and third votes in the Commons - abiding by the rules is a national obsession there.

That is, of course, offset by their self-sabotaging sense of manifest destiny, toxic class system and buccaneering exceptionalism.

But at least their rugby team can win a knockout game. And when you wait at a bus stop in London you know your service will turn up and that it won't have been downsized- simply because nobody could be bothered thinking ahead.

