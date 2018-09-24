EastEnders viewers thrilled as Sonia’s trumpet makes a comeback
Fans said the return of the instrument was ‘a moment’.
EastEnders viewers said they had witnessed the reunion of 2018 when Sonia’s trumpet made a return.
Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who made her first appearance in the BBC soap in 1993, started learning the instrument as a child and played for years.
The trumpet has come up many times over the years but has not been mentioned lately, so fans were thrilled to see it make a brief return on Monday night.
Throwback Monday #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ce21xMssq6— Gerry Neill (@NeillGer) September 24, 2018
One person wrote on Twitter: “The greatest comeback in showbiz history just happened….welcome back, Sonia’s trumpet.”
The greatest comeback in showbiz history just happened....welcome back, Sonia's trumpet. #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/B8Wy4YBo8Y— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) September 24, 2018
“Quite possibly the best reunion of 2018: sonia and her trumpet,” said another.
quite possibly the best reunion of 2018: sonia and her trumpet #eastenders— Kat (@Alison_King_Fan) September 24, 2018
One viewer teased: “Sonia on her trumpet ‘I forgot I ever had that.’
“We didn’t Sonia, I remember when the whole nation switched off #Eastenders whenever you blew into that thing.”
Sonia on her trumpet— @Socialmediajon1 (@Socialmediajon1) September 24, 2018
"I forgot I ever had that"
We didn't Sonia, I remember when the whole nation switched off #Eastenders whenever you blew into that thing pic.twitter.com/YqspwJKquL
Another viewer said the trumpet’s return was “a MOMENT”.
Sonia's trumpet appearing in 2018 is a MOMENT. #EastEnders— TellyAddict (@TVAddict2018) September 24, 2018
EastEnders continues on BBC One.
Press Association