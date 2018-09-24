Entertainment

Monday 24 September 2018

EastEnders viewers thrilled as Sonia’s trumpet makes a comeback

Fans said the return of the instrument was ‘a moment’.

Natalie Cassidy (PA)
By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Correspondent

EastEnders viewers said they had witnessed the reunion of 2018 when Sonia’s trumpet made a return.

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy), who made her first appearance in the BBC soap in 1993, started learning the instrument as a child and played for years.

The trumpet has come up many times over the years but has not been mentioned lately, so fans were thrilled to see it make a brief return on Monday night.

One person wrote on Twitter: “The greatest comeback in showbiz history just happened….welcome back, Sonia’s trumpet.”

“Quite possibly the best reunion of 2018: sonia and her trumpet,” said another.

One viewer teased: “Sonia on her trumpet ‘I forgot I ever had that.’

“We didn’t Sonia, I remember when the whole nation switched off #Eastenders whenever you blew into that thing.”

Another viewer said the trumpet’s return was “a MOMENT”.

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

Press Association

