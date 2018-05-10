Entertainment

Thursday 10 May 2018

EastEnders viewers accuse Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting Martin

Fans are angry she kissed him while she was asleep.

Sonia and Martin Fowler (Kieron McCarron)

By Laura Harding, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

EastEnders viewers have accused Sonia Fowler of sexually assaulting ex-husband Martin by kissing him while he was asleep.

In Thursday’s episode of the soap the trumpet enthusiast, played by Natalie Cassidy, brushed back a lock of hair from the forehead of her former flame and planted a kiss on his lips, after telling him: “I loved you.”

But viewers were alarmed that she had kissed Martin (James Bye), who is now married to wife Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) without his consent.

One wrote: “Did Sonia just sexually assault Martin?? I didn’t see any consent for that kiss did you?”

Another said: “If Martin had done that while Sonia was asleep he’d be done for sexual assault.”

One more said: “That’s it Sonia sexually assaulting him while he’s asleep.£

Yet another added: “I don’t think Sonia got consent there,” while another viewer said: “totally offended by Sonia kissing Martin against his will.”

Another viewer chimed in, tweeting: “what is sonia at? think martin needs a restraining order from her.”

Another implored soap bosses: “Leave martin and sonia in 2003 where they belong please.”

EastEnders continues on Friday on BBC One at 8pm.

Press Association

