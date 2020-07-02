EastEnders to broadcast spin-off episode focusing on the soap’s landladies

The BBC is set to broadcast a special episode of its EastEnders spin-off, which focuses on the programme’s landladies.

EastEnders: Secrets From The Square will feature Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright, who play Sharon Watts and Linda Carter respectively, looking at the soap’s female publicans.

The programme will feature discussions on Angie Watts’ and Peggy Mitchell’s stints behind the Queen Vic bar.

Dean will feature in the programme (BBC/PA)

Whatsapp Dean will feature in the programme (BBC/PA)

Presenter Stacey Dooley said: “We’re talking all things landladies. Letitia Dean and Kellie Bright together – they are just a scream, they are really good fun.

“I had the most brilliant afternoon with the pair of them.”

New episodes of the soap are not currently being broadcast as filming previously had to be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dooley is presenting the spin-off (BBC/PA)

Whatsapp Dooley is presenting the spin-off (BBC/PA)

Filming of EastEnders resumed this week with social-distancing measures in place.

When the soap returns, it will have a shorter running of 20 minutes.

