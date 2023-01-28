EastEnders’ Ryan Malloy to return to Albert Square after almost seven years

Ryan Malloy is set to return to EastEnders next month after almost seven years (BBC/Adam Pensotti/PA)

EastEnders’ Ryan Malloy is set to return to Albert Square for a short stint next month.

Ryan, who first appeared in the BBC One soap opera in 2009, will once again be played by Neil McDermott over three episodes airing in February.

Having first landed on screens as Whitney Dean’s half-brother, Ryan spent two drama-fuelled years in Walford during which time he married and divorced Janine Butcher, fathered a baby, Lily, with Stacey Slater and served a short prison sentence for the accidental killing of Rob Grayson.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Following his departure in 2011, Ryan returned to the Square for a number of surprise appearances.

Having last briefly reprised his role in November 2016, when he returned to Walford for Whitney’s wedding to Lee Carter, Ryan is set to head back to Albert Square following news that his 12-year-old daughter Lily – played by Lillia Turner – is pregnant.

Speaking ahead of his character’s return to the beloved soap, McDermott, 42, said: “When I heard what the story was I was really pleased that the stars aligned and I was able to revisit Ryan and set foot back on the Square.

“It was so lovely to see so many old friends and to work with Shona and Lacey again, as well as to meet and work with Ryan’s daughter, played beautifully by Lillia.”

EastEnders’ executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “It’s wonderful to welcome Neil back to the role of Ryan Malloy.

“Although we haven’t seen Ryan for some years, his character is still intertwined in the history of two of the show’s major characters, Stacey and Whitney.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him back for a short while as he’s thrust into the heart of the drama.”

Three episodes of EastEnders featuring Ryan Malloy will air on BBC One next month.