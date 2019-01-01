EastEnders’ Mel pictured in church before wedding showdown

EastEnder Mel Owens has been pictured arriving at the church ahead of her eagerly awaited wedding day showdown with fiance Ray Kelly.

The images unveiled by the BBC soap show Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) underneath an arch of flowers, clutching a bouquet.

Mel arrives at the church (BBC – Photographer: Kieron McCarron)

While she is glowing like any bride in the first look snaps, Mel is actually plotting revenge on Ray (Sean Mahon) after discovering he has been hiding plenty of secrets and actually has two other women in his life.

The guests have no idea she is planning to use her big day to get her own back.

But what exactly does Mel have planned and will Ray realise what she is up to?

Mel on her wedding day (BBC: Photographer: Kieron McCarron)

As the ceremony gets under way, events quickly spiral out of control leading to an explosive series of events.

This episode airs on January 1.

Press Association