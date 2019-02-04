EastEnders fans had a shock when it was revealed that killer Bobby Beale is being released from jail.

EastEnders fans had a shock when it was revealed that killer Bobby Beale is being released from jail.

EastEnders killer Bobby Beale is being released from jail

The schoolboy, played by Eliot Carrington, was locked up for killing his sister Lucy.

But in Monday night’s instalment of the BBC soap, his dad Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) received a letter saying Bobby was being released in June.

Many fans posted messages on Twitter about the news.

“OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO Bobby’s due back??” said one.

“Due for release lol should be doing least another 10 yrs,” said another viewer.

Due for release lol should be doing least another 10 yrs — Brian Thompson (@Brian00459417) February 4, 2019

One person could barely contain their excitement, posting: “YES! CAN-NOT WAIT! BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! HE’S COMING HOME HE’S COMING HOME HE’S COMING – BOBBY’S COMING HOME!!! *to the tune of The England International Football Team song titled “THREE LIONS” (Football’s Coming Home)!”

One fan predicted that Bobby would be up to no good if he did come back.

“Maybe Hunter will team up with Bobby when he gets out and they will become the new Krays…” the person suggested.

Maybe Hunter will team up with Bobby when he gets out and they will become the new Krays....... #EastEnders — Shirley (@SaxSurely) February 4, 2019

EastEnders continues on BBC One.

Press Association