EastEnders’ Jessie Wallace ‘expressed deep regret’ to BBC bosses after arrest

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace has “expressed her deep regret” after she was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and drunk and disorderly conduct, the BBC said.

The broadcaster has stated it issued the actress, who plays Kat Slater in the BBC soap opera, with a “clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable”.

Wallace, 50, was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk after the alleged incident and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Senior bosses have spoken to Jessie Wallace about the incident and issued a clear warning that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and Jessie has expressed her deep regret.”

Wallace has starred as Kat Slater on the BBC’s long-running soap opera on and off since 2000.

In a statement regarding the incident over the weekend, a Suffolk Police spokesman said: “A 50-year-old woman was arrested early on Sunday morning in St Andrew’s Street, Bury St Edmunds, on suspicion of assaulting a police officer/drunk and disorderly conduct and was released without charge after receiving a conditional caution.”