EastEnders gives closer look at Mitchell family in upcoming flashback episode

Viewers have been a given a closer look at the Mitchell family antics that will feature in the forthcoming flashback episode of EastEnders.

The special episode, which was announced last month and will air on September 5, is set to take viewers back to the winter of 1979 as the Mitchell family struggles amid economic turmoil in Britain.

Newly released images show family matriarch Peggy Mitchell, played by Jaime Winstone, under pressure, as she has her hands full keeping her busy household running while cracks are beginning to show in her marriage to Eric.

Eric Mitchell decides to take his sons out on a job despite his wife Peggy's disapproval (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Eric Mitchell decides to take his sons out on a job despite his wife Peggy's disapproval (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Eric, who viewers have heard much about but have never actually seen on screen before, will be played by George Russo.

Fans of the BBC One soap have also been given a glimpse of a young Phil and Grant Mitchell, played by Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay respectively, as Eric decides to take them out on a so-called job to give them some work experience, despite Peggy’s disapproval.

The episode will also see Eric and Phil vying for the title of man of the house, leaving viewers wondering who will come out on top.

A young Billy Mitchell, portrayed by George Greenland, will also feature in the episode, along with Charlie Mitchell, Billy’s older brother, played by Charlie Heptinstall.

Billy and Charlie’s father Stephen, played by Dean Roberts, will also appear in the flashback episode, along with Henry Garrett as Archie and Rose Reynolds as Glenda.

Peggy is struggling to keep her busy household running while cracks in her marriage to Eric are beginning to show (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

Peggy is struggling to keep her busy household running while cracks in her marriage to Eric are beginning to show (BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/PA)

As present-day Phil grapples with growing pressure from DCI Keeble, audiences will be taken on a journey back to his youth where clues to his present will be revealed.

Disclosures from the past may also give viewers an insight into the truth behind DCI Keeble’s vendetta against the Mitchell family.

Peggy Mitchell was originally played by Dame Barbara Windsor, who joined the long-running soap in 1994, becoming its biggest star.

Dame Barbara died in December 2020 aged 83, having been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Dame Barbara’s on-screen sons Grant and Phil, played by Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden, have been at the centre of some of the soap’s most explosive storylines over the years, as has Peggy’s daughter, Sam, originally played by Danniella Westbrook, with Kim Medcalf taking over the role in the early 2000s.

The EastEnders Mitchell family flashback special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on September 5 at 7.30pm.