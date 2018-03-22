EastEnders fans praise ‘legendary’ Kat Slater return cliffhanger

EastEnders fans have praised the return of Kat Slater as the best soap comeback of all time.

The soap favourite arrived back in Albert Square as residents raised money for her funeral after being told she was dead.

Kat is back! And we caught up with @JessieWallaceUK, Laila and @LaceyTurner to talk all things Slaters!



Don't miss the second of tonight's #EastEnders from 9pm - it's all about to go off! 😸😉🔥 pic.twitter.com/qDTw7JhT1H — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 22, 2018 Slater emerged from a black taxi as her friends gathered in the Old Vic pub dressed in leopard print in her honour. Upon learning they all believed she was dead, she said: “What the…?”

One fan wrote on Twitter: "They say a Kat has 9 lives! I've actually never been made so excited about a particular moment in a soap; Kat Slater's entrance back into #Eastenders…..legendary!"



