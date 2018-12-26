EastEnders fans divided after Alfie Moon grabs daughter and flees Albert Square

Alfie Moon has fled Albert Square with his baby daughter in a dramatic Boxing Day episode of EastEnders.

The former landlord of the Queen Vic pub escaped after being pushed down a flight of stairs by the mother of his child, Hayley Slater.

A Christmas day cliffhanger saw Moon (Shane Richie) feared dead after hitting his head on a wooden skirting board.

After moving him into the living room, Moon’s estranged wife Kat (Jessie Wallace), her cousin Hayley (Katie Jarvis) and Stacey (Lacey Turner) delayed calling an ambulance to give themselves time to concoct a cover-up.

However, their procrastinating gave Moon time to regain consciousness, snatch his child from her crib and escape the house.

Viewers were split over the evening’s shocking storyline, with some celebrating the turn of events.

So Alfie survives and takes the kid. He’s on a mad one 😂 #EastEnders — AJs Thoughts (@AjRochester97) December 26, 2018

Other viewer at home said the tragic storyline had reinvigorated their love of the BBC soap.

#EastEnders WHAAAAATTT??? ok I haven't watched in about a year...well done! I'm back in fam!👍 — Heba Jayoosi (@HJayoosi) December 26, 2018

Another fan labelled the episode “ridiculous yet brilliant”.

We knew Alfie was alive!!! Ridiculous yet brilliant episode. Everytime Jean spoke it was very funny. Tea and crumpets?? 😂#eastenders — pami kaur (@princesspkh) December 26, 2018

One viewer, clearly a fan of EastEnders mainstay Moon, expressed their relief that the wheeler-dealer had not in fact died.

I can't begin to tell you how relieved I am that #Alfie isn't dead. 😌

I was crying like mad, when Kat said her goodbyes. 😢

I am so glad that he's okay. Well, as well as he could be after being pushed down the stairs.#eastenders — Joham Fate (@JohamIsFate) December 26, 2018

However, other fans were less impressed by the episode, branding it “rubbish” and “predictable”.

Not watched #Eastenders for years. After catching the last 10 mins of tonight’s episode I know I’ve not missed anything 👎#whataloadofrubbish — Gill Carson (@gill_carson) December 26, 2018

That episode was so painfully predictable! 🙄 You don’t need a crystal ball for that storyline🔮 #Alfie #EastEnders — Dhifrank (@dhifrank) December 26, 2018

Some social media users blamed the show’s writers for the “badly written” storyline, adding that they were not “particularly impressed”.

A bit late watching #EastEnders. Wasn’t particularly impressed. Not believable in the slightest that they would just assume he was dead. None of them even checked! It was pretty obvious he was going to leave and take the baby with him by the end. Badly written. Poor episode. — Telly Lad (@TellyLad) December 26, 2018

One fan was especially disgruntled, branding the episode “the worst thing I’ve ever watched”. They went on to say how they felt personally hurt by the programme’s quality.

10 mins into Eastenders boxing day special and it could possibly be the worst thing I’ve ever watched.. upset, hurt and disappointed — G (@ge0rgiasc0tt) December 26, 2018

Press Association