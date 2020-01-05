Lord Alan Sugar has thrown his hat into the ring as a scriptwriter for EastEnders.

EastEnders fan Lord Sugar offers to help out soap in unexpected way

The business tycoon, who is an avid fan of the BBC One soap, often tweets about the show’s storylines.

The 72-year-old Amstrad founder, originally from Hackney, east London, made the offer over Twitter after critiquing a recent storyline in which it was revealed that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was in fact alive.

I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing @bbceastenders https://t.co/S3GImc8tVh January 5, 2020

Alerting his followers to the fact all his predictions had been correct, he wrote: “I told you Denise was wrong. Patrick’s wife is not cheating, She has a grown son, that’s who she was calling. I also told you Keanu is not dead.”

The official EastEnders account replied, saying: “We’ve been told.”

The Apprentice star then quipped: “I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing.”

Lord Sugar is a fan of EastEnders (Andrew Stuart/PA)

Fans were quick to show their approval of the idea.

One fan account demanded the BBC One soap give him a job, while another suggested he could be cast in the role of one of Walford’s market traders.

