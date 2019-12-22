A new cast member is joining EastEnders as a member of the Panesar family, it has been announced.

A new cast member is joining EastEnders as a member of the Panesar family, it has been announced.

EastEnders announces new star is joining the cast

Balvinder Sopal will arrive on Albert Square in the New Year and play Suki Panesar, the BBC said.

Her on-screen family, consisting of Kheerat, Jags and Vinny, joined the long-running soap in October.

Actress Balvinder Sopal is joining EastEnders, it has been announced (BBC/PA)

The newest addition is the family matriarch and she is expected to “cause chaos” when she arrives in Walford, producers said.

Sopal, whose previous TV roles include Doctors, Waterloo Road and Call The Midwife, said: “I grew up watching EastEnders religiously so to be joining the show and playing matriarch Suki Panesar is a dream come true – I am still pinching myself.

“I’m excited to see what’s in store for Suki as she joins her family on Albert Square.”

Suki will arrive in Albert Square “harbouring a number of secrets from her past,” the BBC said.

Sopal’s first scenes will air in the New Year.

PA Media