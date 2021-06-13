| 18.5°C Dublin

Eamonn Holmes says GB News will keep ‘other news providers on their toes’

Alastair Stewart also addressed the technical issues that occurred during the launch.

Eamonn Holmes (Ian West/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

This Morning presenter Eamonn Holmes has welcomed the launch of GB News as a “shake up” of the TV news landscape.

The new network, chaired by veteran broadcaster and former BBC political interviewer Andrew Neil, began broadcasting on Sunday with a programme introducing its presenting line-up.

It is a new player on the TV news scene, which is currently dominated by Sky News and BBC News.

Holmes tweeted: “I hope GBNEWS gets a decent chance …. we need a shake up on the news front. May it keep all the other news providers on their toes.

“I have huge respect for TV news but this is a reminder that news is not just Westminster or a constant woke agenda.”

Former Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was among the guests on Dan Wootton’s show and shared a photo from the GB News studio.

He tweeted: “Pleased to be at the @GBNEWS launch. Catch me on @danwootton’s brand new show later.”

Tom Harwood, who left politics website Guido Fawkes to join GB News, praised Neil’s opening monologue in which he attacked “cancel culture”, writing: “What. A. Speech!”

Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said the network was “off to a great start”.

He added: “Fantastic lineup from across the spectrum, no BS – always great to see @afneil on screen too.”

Alastair Stewart addressed the technical issues that occurred during the launch, including sound sync problems and Neil Oliver’s microphone malfunctioning.

He wrote on Twitter: “None of @GBNEWS existed 6 months ago. All launches have teething problems & we’re sorting them … but the core message is loud & clear.”

Businesswoman and former Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry, one of GB News’ launch hosts, dedicated her appearance to her older sister, who was killed when she fell from a building as a teenager.

She wrote: “Never, ever been as nervous on TV as I was just then. Everything I do, I do in honour of my sister & I know she will be looking down, watching us & super proud.

“History in the making. Thanks to everyone for your support. Much appreciated. Onwards & upwards.”

