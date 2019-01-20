Eamonn Holmes joked “you can’t have too much of a good thing” as he introduced the first episode of This Morning – On Sunday.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford host first Sunday edition of This Morning

The new weekend version of ITV’s weekday programme will run for ten weeks, hosted by Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford.

Holmes and Langsford are the main relief presenters for the show, hosting on Fridays and during school holidays, standing in for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The opening titles for the Sunday version are an altered version of the weekday ones, featuring an appearance from Holmes and Langsford.

Opening the show, Holmes said: “Welcome to Sunday’s This Morning with Eamonn and Ruth.

“You heard that right, This Morning on a Sunday. You can’t have too much of a good thing, can you?”

Holmes added that he would usually be “reading the papers, lounging in front of the TV, watching this probably”, on a Sunday.

Be honest... who heard the #ThisMorning theme tune today and thought they had slept in for work? 😂



Nope, This Morning is now on Sundays! So put your feet up and relax!@EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL pic.twitter.com/JZ2H2aTrxI — This Morning (@thismorning) January 20, 2019

When Langsford said she would be cooking a brunch for Holmes, her husband said: “My wife is treated like a queen on a Sunday, she gets breakfast in bed.”

Discussing their usual Sunday routines, Holmes claimed he usually cleans the car, mows the lawn and walks the dog, prompting Langsford to reply: “Who is that person lying in the reclining chair watching the football then, is that not you?”

The new weekend programme will air for one hour and will feature segment highlights from the previous week.

The first episode included another chance to see an interview with Chris Hughes and his brother Ben about his testicular cancer diagnosis, as well as a re-airing of an interview with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton.

The new edition of the programme comes after This Morning celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

