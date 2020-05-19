Dynamo being checked out in hospital after Crohn’s disease flare-up

Dynamo has revealed he is being checked out in hospital after suffering a flare-up of Crohn’s disease.

The magician was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in his teens and recently had to take a two-year career break because of health issues.

Last month he disclosed he had contracted coronavirus and had had a “rough couple of weeks” because his symptoms were “quite severe”.

He wrote on Twitter: “Today is IBD awareness day.

“I was supposed to be doing some talks about it to let people know what its like and to help those suffering, but unfortunately I suffered a flare up yesterday and will be unable to fulfil my commitments today.

“Really sorry to let people down…especially today. But for us going through it, it’s an IBD life, not just one day, and it can affect us when we least expect it.

“Hate to burden you with my woe’s but feel bad to those who I have let down today. Heading to hospital to get checked out, my team will keep you posted and I will be back before you know it. Stay strong out there everyone.”

Last month he disclosed he had tested positive for Covid-19, in a video on Instagram, saying: “Over the last few weeks I have experienced symptoms such as a persistent cough and lots of aches and pains.

“I self-isolated for just over two weeks and took any necessary precautions.

“I was advised to take a private test. Now I appreciate this is not possible for everyone.”

He said that because of his “existing health issues” he is at high risk from the Covid-19 virus, adding that he is receiving immunosuppressive therapy.

“Although I haven’t had a fever, my symptoms have been quite severe,” he added.

PA Media