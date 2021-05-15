| 8.5°C Dublin

Dylan and the Clancy Brothers: A simple twist of fate that made a career

Hearing the Tipperary men sing in a New York pub had a huge impact on the young troubadour. They would not be his only Irish influences

Bob Dylan playing at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in July 1963. Some years earlier, he had seen The Clancy Brothers play in a pub in Manhattan and the group would have a profound effect on him. Expand
The Clancy Brothers in concert with Tommy Makem in 1964. Picture: Irish Independent/NPA archive. Expand

Bob Dylan playing at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in July 1963. Some years earlier, he had seen The Clancy Brothers play in a pub in Manhattan and the group would have a profound effect on him.

John Meagher Twitter Email

It’s a long way from Tipperary to Minnesota. Or, to be more specific, it’s a hell of a journey from Carrick-on-Suir to Hibbing. And yet the most celebrated son of the latter place owes a considerable debt to a band of brothers from the town on the Waterford border.

By the time young Robert Zimmerman was packing a few belongings and his acoustic guitar and heading to New York, the Clancy Brothers were already well established in the city, having made the journey from Tipperary to the US in the early 1950s.

