DWTS: Curtain comes down for actress Leah O’Rourke on RTÉ dance show

Leah O’Rourke with her dance partner John Nolan on Dancing With The Stars. Photo: Kyran O'Brien

Derry Girls star Leah O’Rourke has become the first celebrity to be eliminated from RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

The 34-year-old actress failed to impress judges tonight with her cha cha cha with partner John Nolan and only scored 11 points from them, putting her at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Reacting to the news that she was the first out, she said she was “feeling OK”.

“With my limited dance ability, this was always a very real possibility for me,” she said.

“I came on, I gave it a shot and I had the best time with John, you’ve been a legend.”

Earlier in the night while critiquing her performance, judge Brian Redmond told her: “I think every family in Ireland would love to have you at the party - just not on the dancefloor.”

It was a tough night for some of the other performers too.

Hot favourite Suzanne Jackson had her first slip-up of the competition after she stumbled on the dancefloor and failed to get back into the rhythm of her jive. She was told that judges “expected a lot more of her” and scored her lowest mark yet of 15.

Kevin McGahern was also criticised by judge Brian for his “floppy kicks” and for failing to deliver a sharp performance. The judges gave him an overall score of 17.

When told that it wasn’t “sensual or passionate enough”, the comedian drew a few laughs when he retorted: “I’m not sure how sensual I can make it without getting a divorce.”

Performing a graceful salsa last night as she looked pretty in pink was former state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy.

“You were the queen of salsa tonight...you were fabulous,” said judge Loraine Barry.

Judge Brian did not agree, telling her it was “fun but a bit rough around the edges for me.” Prof Cassidy scored 17 marks for her efforts.

Panti Bliss was a vision in red feathers with a multi-coloured skirt as she did an accomplished quick-step to the tune of Karma Chameleon.

Judge Arthur Gourounlian said it was “divine” while Brian said it was “technically very good again”. She scored an impressive 21 points.

2FM presenter Carl Mullen channelled his inner Ricky Martin as he danced a samba with partner Emily Barker to the tune of Shake Your Bon Bon. He was told he “had that passion” and earned himself a score of 20.

Actor Damian McGinty stunned the judges and viewers alike with a flawless Viennese waltz to the tune of All For You. He was praised for his beautiful performance and got 25 points.

Showing no sign of nerves despite having a new dance partner in the form of Robert Rowinski was Eurovision singer Brooke Scullion.

The new pro replaced Maurizio Benanato after the dancer had to suddenly leave the show to fly back to Italy. Brooke earned herself a high of 26 points for her sensual samba.

Meanwhile footballer Stephanie Roche ditched the heels for a pair of trainers as she danced a lively Charleston in an orange velvet suit. She was praised for the “charisma” she showed in the routine and got 23 points.