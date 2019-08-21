Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor in the world, after pocketing £73.7 million over a year.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been named the highest-paid actor in the world, after pocketing £73.7 million over a year.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson tops Forbes list of highest paid actors as George Clooney drops out of top 10

The Fast And Furious actor, 47, elbowed out several Marvel stars to reclaim the top spot in Forbes' annual list.

Johnson was also named the highest-paid actor in 2016, but in the last two years he had to settle for second place.

He made £73.7 million between June 2018 and June 2019 thanks to his film and TV projects, as well as his various product lines.

Thor star Chris Hemsworth raked in just under £63 million across the same period, while fellow Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr was hot on his heels with a pay packet of £54.4 million.The Iron Man actor was just ahead of Indian star Akshay Kumar, who made £53.6 million.

Chris Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)

Jackie Chan was fifth with almost £48 million, while Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler were in joint sixth place with £47 million.

Chris Evans and Paul Rudd, two more famous faces from the Marvel universe, also made the cut.

Captain America star Evans made a hefty £35.8 million across the 12-month period, while Ant-Man actor Rudd was ninth with £33.7 million.

Will Smith rounded out the list with earnings of almost £28.9 million.

Will Smith (Ian West/PA)

Last year's top earner, George Clooney, dropped out of the top 10.

Forbes' earning estimates are based on data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as information from industry insiders. The figures given are before tax.

PA Media