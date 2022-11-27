Dwayne Johnson performs heartfelt redemptive gesture during visit to Hawaii

Dwayne Johnson has performed a heartfelt gesture in an attempt to redeem his teenage self (Ian West/PA)

Dwayne Johnson has said “we can’t change the past and some of the dumb stuff we may have done, but every once in a while we can add a little redeeming grace” after performing a heartfelt gesture in Hawaii.

The American actor, known as The Rock, revealed he was attempting to redeem himself after he frequently stole chocolate bars from a local shop when he was a teenager.

In a video posted on Instagram, 50-year-old Johnson said: “I have been waiting decades to get ready to do what I’m going to do now.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“When I was 14 years old every day I used to stop here at this 7-Eleven and steal a king-sized Snickers bar because I couldn’t afford to buy one.

“That was my pre-workout food and I did that for almost a year, every day.

“So I had to come back, and buy every Snickers bar on those shelves.”

The Fast & Furious actor was a successful WWE wrestler for eight years before making a name for himself in Hollywood.

After purchasing the 7-Eleven store’s entire stock of Snickers chocolate bars and spending a total of 298 dollars, Johnson left the bag of Snickers bars at the counter, telling the shop assistant: “Thank you so much, I appreciate you.

“I’m going to leave these here. If somebody looks like they’re stealing a Snickers, give them one of these so they don’t steal!”

Elsewhere in the video Johnson also paid for the shopping of a number of other customers who happened to be in the store at the same time.

After taking pictures with fans who had gathered outside, he said: “After decades of me wanting to come back home to 7-Eleven and try and make good, that felt really good.

Video of the Day

“I’m out, Snickers and 7-Eleven!”

Expand Close Johnson most recently starred in Black Adam (Suzan Moore/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Johnson most recently starred in Black Adam (Suzan Moore/PA)

In the post’s caption, Johnson wrote: “I finally exercised this damn chocolate demon that’s been gnawing at me for decades.

“We were evicted from Hawaii in ‘87 and after all these years, I finally got back home to right this wrong.

“I was broke as hell, so I used to steal a king sized @snickers every day from 7-11 for almost a year when I was 14yrs old, on my way to the gym…

“I’ve exercised a few big demons over the years (I still have a few left) so I know this one seems very silly, but every time I come back home to Hawaii and drive by 7-11… I always knew I needed to go in and clean out every Snickers bar they had – the right way.

“And as a bonus it was a lot of fun to take care of everybody who walked into 7-11 while I was there.

“Least I could do considering all the shit I used to steal from here.”

The star most recently appeared in the DC blockbuster Black Adam, which follows the story of anti-hero Teth Adam, a 5,000-year-old slave-turned-warrior with godlike abilities played by Johnson.

The movie is considered to be both a spin-off and a prequel of the 2019 Shazam! movie, starring Zachary Levi.