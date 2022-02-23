Duke of Sussex issues libel claim against publisher of The Mail

The Duke of Sussex has launched a libel action against Associated Newspapers (PA)

The Duke of Sussex has launched a High Court libel action against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

Court filings show Harry filed a claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) on Wednesday afternoon.

It is not known which of the publishers’ titles, which also includes The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, the claim relates to, and there is no indication which article is complained of.

The duke is currently bringing privacy claims against News Group Newspapers, which publishes The Sun, and Mirror Group Newspapers, now Reach, which publishes The Mirror, over alleged phone hacking and unlawful information gathering.

Expand Close The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry, 37, is also involved in litigation against the Home Office over his security arrangements when he is in the UK.

He is bringing a High Court challenge against a Home Office decision not to allow him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the US, but his lawyers say he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

It follows an incident in London in the summer of 2021 when his security was compromised after his car was chased by paparazzi photographers as he left a charity event.

His wife, the Duchess of Sussex, previously brought a successful privacy claim against ANL over articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Video of the Day

Expand Close The Duchess of Sussex (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Duchess of Sussex (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA)

Meghan was awarded £1 nominal damages, along with an undisclosed sum which she donated to charity, after winning her case.

ANL was also ordered to issue a front-page apology and pay the duchess’s legal costs.

An appeal by ANL was dismissed by senior judges in December last year.

A spokesperson for the duke said: “I can confirm the duke has filed a complaint against Associated Newspapers Limited.”