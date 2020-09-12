Dubs legend Bernard Brogan challenges Katie Taylor, Paul Mescal and Brian O'Driscoll to fitness test

Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan issued a beep test challenge to Katie Taylor, Brian O’Driscoll and Paul Mescal to raise awareness for World Suicide Prevention Day, on The Late Late Show last night.

Brogan, who did a beep test live in-studio, called on the trio to publish a video of their test to bring attention to mental health in Ireland.

Read More

Brogan challenged the three celebrities to partake in what he dubbed, “the most horrendous fitness test you can do in sport.”

The seven time All-Ireland winner is an active ambassador for Aware, a non-profit organisation providing education, support and information around depression and bipolar disorder.

He also pledged to make a donation to both Pieta House and Aware.

Brogan had a playful jibe at Brian O’Driscoll saying “he’s looking fit at the moment, but I want to see if he has the gas in the tank. He’s walking around with the guns but I want to see if he has the endurance.”

O’Driscoll’s wife, Amy Huberman today disclosed the couple are expecting their third child and Brogan said, “what better way to celebrate than with a beep test?”

The former Dublin corner forward nominated Katie Taylor, who he said would “blow us all out of the water” and also invited the man of the moment, Normal People star Paul Mescal to take the test.

“Paul’s shorts went down pretty well, and I’m sure lots of people would love to see him back in those shorts - he played a bit with Kildare underage so he is a GAA guy,” Brogan said.

Online Editors