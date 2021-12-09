Dublin’s New Year’s Festival goes ahead as lineup for free concert announced

The lineup for a second free concert has been confirmed across Dublin’s two-day New Year’s Festival which goes ahead as planned this year.

Picture This, Lyra and Ryan Sheridan will play the countdown concert on New Year’s Eve at Dublin Castle at an already sold out event but the festival has also added a free ‘New Year’s Day Afternoon in the Castle’ concert with two stages.

New Year’s Day Afternoon in the Castle’ which will be played by Kila, Beoga, Cairde, The Scratch, Chewie and The Deadlians. The New Year’s Day concert will run from 2-5pm.

Later that evening, Gavin James, True Tides, Erica-Cody and Brad Heidi will play the New Year’s Day Concert, for which tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.ie.

The two-day festival will be opened by Hudson Taylor, Róisín Ó and Fia Moon on New Year’s Eve, which is also a family-friendly event free of charge.

The 2020 edition of the festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but concert goers will flock to the sold out headline event this year in its tenth edition.

Ciara Sugrue, Head of Festivals at Fáilte Ireland, said: “It is fantastic to see New Year’s Festival Dublin return this year with an amazing line up featuring some of Ireland’s finest musical talent and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.

“Festivals and events like this are crucial as we work towards the recovery of the tourism sector and the New Year’s Festival Dublin will give visitors the opportunity to experience the very best of our capital city while providing a boost for tourism businesses at an off-peak time of the year.”