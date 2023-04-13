Dublin student Max Hendrickson is Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2023

This year’s winner and awarded Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Award 2023 is Director Max Hendrickson 17 from Cabra, Dublin with his animated film titled ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’.

Dublin student Max Hendrickson (17) has been named Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year 2023 at Fresh International Film Festival, for his short animated film The Tell-Tale Heart, a re-telling of Edgar Allan Poe’s famous short story.

Hailing from Cabra, Max is no stranger to the awards having entered the globally renowned international event annually since the age of 12, scooping the Outstanding Animation award at Ireland’s Junior Filmmaker of the Year in 2018.

Presented annually by Fresh International Film Festival, RTÉ and Screen Ireland, the IYFTYs celebrate the filmmaking work of young people aged 7 to 18 years. They reflect both the unique stories and shared experiences of global youth.

Fresh International Film Festival Director Jayne Foley said: “We have watched Max Hendrickson grow as a filmmaker and storyteller over the last five years, honing his skills, exploring new formats of the artform and bringing stories to life through animation.

“Fresh Film looks forward to seeing Max’s personal journey in film unfold in the coming years and we have no doubt that he will feature strongly in Ireland’s exciting animation and filmmaking industries.

“All 34 nominees this year produced outstanding work, the level of creativity, imagination and skill is inspiring, and we are immensely proud to continue to nurture, mentor and showcase Ireland’s future filmmaking talent with the support of so many generous partners.”

Hendrickson was one of thirteen award recipients at the 2023 IYFTYs, which were broadcast on RTÉ2 on April 12, hosted by Stephen Byrne and Gemma Bradley.

TV personality Stephen Byrne, Max Hendrickson (17) Winner of Ireland’s Young Filmmaker of the Year Awards 2023 and BBC Radio presenter Gemma Bradley.

The awards are now available to view on the RTÉ Player. All 34 shortlisted films, made by young people, for young people, can be screened on the Fresh International Film Festival YouTube Channel.

Second place went to 16 year old Glen Bowler from Kerry for his film The Legend of Patrick Greenwood, while third place went to 15 and 16 year old cousins Ella and Caoimhe McGuigan from Dublin for their film Sticky Note. A short film following the story of two teenage sisters and their dispute, one sister trying to re-establish their relationship and the other, who refuses to forgive.

Best Performance was awarded to 17 year old Dubliner Eve Duffy for her performance in Shell, a short film about the tides of change in a family relationship. A sensitive portrayal of cross-generational friendship, that charts Eve’s relationship with her grandmother who suffers from dementia. Eve impressively wrote, directed and acted in her film.

Luka Magot, 18 years old from Dublin was awarded Best Art Direction for his short film Doomed Choice. A film about a student choosing art over a path for a safer career, a small choice that brings him to the large consequence of his own funeral. This experimental silent short visualises the sense of impending doom which can be felt as a young artist.