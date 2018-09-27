Dublin Podcast Festival 2018: From Blindboy to Bob Geldof - what's on and what's sold out

The Dublin Podcast Festival kicks off on Friday September 28 and runs until October 17 so here's a rundown of what's on offer...

Friday September 28

The Allusionist with support Words To That Effect

8pm - Liberty Hall Theatre – Tickets €20 from Ticketmaster

Language-loving podcaster Helen Zaltzman (aka The Allusionist) brings her witty, effortlessly informative show to the stage, with musical support from Martin Austwick. The Allusionist scratches the surface of why we say the things we say. English is a big messy mutt of a language, formed by military invasion after military invasion, plus countless tiny idiosyncratic decisions made by its users along the way.

Opening the show is Words To That Effect. Produced in Dublin the podcast combines guest experts and engaging narratives to explore history, culture, science, and literature.

The Real Health Podcast with Karl Henry

Karl Henry

8pm – The O’Reilly Theatre - Tickets €16 from Ticketmaster

Karl Henry is Ireland's leading Personal Trainer. He kick-started his personal training company by training clients in their homes in 2004. Now renowned as Personal Trainer to the stars, he has also launched his first podcast entitled ‘The Real Health Podcast with Karl Henry’. Karl is joined by a variety of guests each week from all different walks of life. The podcast motivates, empowers, educates and inspires listeners to live a healthier and happier life.

Special guests on the night include:

Annie Kirwan - Annie is one of Irelands top Pilates teachers. She has a masters degree in molecular immunology and is particularly interested in the impact of your lifestyle on your health and the capacity of the body to heal itself. She works with clients to focus on their movement, mindset, habits and nutrition to take control of their well-being and live a happier, healthier life.

Neil O’Brien – Following a 24-year career in banking, O’Brien founded Time To Fly in 1998 and has since published a book of the same title. He has become Ireland’s number one corporate conference speaker on the topic of Mental Fitness and Well-being.

Deirdre McSwiney - As a Technologist, Deirdre honed her skills in the clinical setting of the Mater Private Hospital Sleep Disorders Laboratory where all sleep disorders were diagnosed and treated. She does occasional media spots on Newstalk and RTE and featured in the TV documentary AWAKE which was broadcast in November 2017. She is also busy in the corporate sector as part of the Wellness at Work programmes.

Saturday September 29

It Galz

8pm - The Tivoli Theatre – SOLD OUT

It Galz Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton give their personal take on a variety of topics from pop culture to women's issues, through their often comedic and sometimes satirical lens.

Sunday September 30

The Sunday Sermon

7pm - The Sound House – Tickets €10 from Ticketmaster

One of Ireland's most popular comedy podcasts, sees Fr Declan Quigg (Trial Of The Centurys’ Giles Brody), his halfwit assistant Liam Nugent (Republic Of Telly’s Peter McGann) and the church’s grumpy caretaker Old Ned (2018 Old Comedian Of The Year runner-up Colin Chadwick), as they serve up an hour of laughs, song, and salvation, taking current events as their starting point.

Special guest on the night is comedian Kevin McGahern.

Juvenalia

8:30pm - The Sound House – Tickets €10 from Ticketmaster

Juvenalia is a smart, fun, nostalgia podcast where an interesting person picks a piece of pop culture that they were obsessed with as a child and then talks about it with Alan Maguire, Ellen Tannam, and Sarah Maria Griffin.

Special guests on the night are:

Books and Arts Editor with The Sunday Business Post Nadine O’Regan

Lead Singer of Ham Sandwich Niamh Farrell

Monday October 1

The Guilty Feminist with Alison Spittle

Alison Spittle. Photo: Steve Humphreys

7:30pm - Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

The Guilty Feminist is a feminist comedy podcast hosted by Deborah Frances-White. Frances-White has just released a book of the same title. Her co-host on the night is Alison Spittle, live at Vicar Street. They will be discussing the noble goals of 21st century feminists and the paradoxes and insecurities which undermine them.

Wednesday October 3

The Adam Buxton Podcast with David O’Doherty

7:30pm - Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

British comedian Adam Buxton talks with interesting people. The rambly conversations are sometimes funny, sometimes more serious with funny bits. Expect to hear some homemade jingles and some chat with comedy legend David O’ Doherty. With over 22 million listeners, Buxton is one of the top-rated podcasts in the UK and beyond.

Thursday October 4

The BlindBoy Podcast

7:30pm – Vicar Street - Tickets €28 from Ticketmaster

Blindboy has been a vibrant voice on the Irish landscape for several years. He shot to fame in 2010 as part of The Rubberbandits. Then, last year, he began his solo podcast, which is a mix of comedy, readings, interviews and reflections or, as he puts it, 'hot takes and opinions on the universe'.

This Podcast does not only indoctrinate mental health issues but reaches further into a wide spectrum of current topics, may it be gun laws, feminism, racism or a bit of history.

Green Rebel

7:30pm - The Sound House - Tickets €10 from Ticketmaster

Green Rebel is an interview series hosted by Irina Dzhambazova and Emily O'Callaghan. In the weekly podcast, they bring longform honest conversations with notable and up and coming Irish creatives and artists. Each guest is chosen to fit what the two define as the Green Rebel - a person who carves a unique path from their passion, and through hard work and persistence, makes it their career.

Special guest on the night is poet Stephen James Smith

Friday October 5

The Echo Chamber Podcast & What Am Politics?

Bringing you two political podcasts in one night, The Echo Chamber and What Am Politics bring you the best of political podcasting.

The Echo Chamber Podcast is hosted by Tony and Martin as they deliver their thoughts from The Tortoise Shack. They are joined by a variety of campaigners, educators and activists who know that if we ask the right questions, there are better paths and brighter futures for everyone in Ireland. Special guest on the night is Web Summit co-founder Paddy Cosgrave.

Also on the night we have What Am Politics with your hosts Steve Byrne & Richie Nolan. When it comes to understanding political issues, Richie is a self-confessed toddler. That’s why he’s enlisted the help of Steve, his politically savvy drinking buddy, to help him understand how government affects our everyday lives and our interactions with each other. Special guest on the night is journalist Mark Little.

Sunday October 7

The BlindBoy Podcast with special guest Roddy Doyle

7:30pm – Vicar Street – SOLD OUT

Monday October 8

The Bugle

8:00pm - The Sugar Club - Tickets €20 from Ticketmaster

On the back of raving reviews from The Times, The Telegraph and Evening Standard – The Bugle Podcast comes to Dublin for a live show. Andy Zaltzman (writer and presenter of the hit satirical podcast) is a stand-up comedian, broadcaster and author, who has firmly established himself in the vanguard of British comedy with his unique brand of political satire.

Tuesday October 9

Those Conspiracy Guys

8:00pm - The Sugar Club - Tickets €32 from Ticketmaster

Those Conspiracy Guys are comprised of Gordon Rochford and a host of Irish Comedians and clever folk who attempt to shine a light into the murky waters of the internet to discover the truth about the 21st centuries greatest myth: The Conspiracy Theory.

TCG face down some of the most complicated, disgusting, evil, mysterious, and misunderstood conspiracy theories and intriguing events throughout history and paint a comedic tapestry of history, science, sociology and philosophy in long form audio podcasts.

Wednesday October 10

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast with Bob Geldof

7:30pm – Vicar Street - Tickets €31 from Ticketmaster

Bob Lefsetz, Santa Monica-based industry legend, is the author of the e-mail newsletter, The Lefsetz Letter. Famous for being beholden to no one and speaking the truth, Lefsetz addresses the issues that are at the core of the music business: streaming, ticketing and the music itself. His intense brilliance captivates readers from Steven Tyler to Drake to Deadmau5 to Quincy Jones to music business honchos like Michael Rapino, Jay Marciano, Steve Barnett and Irving Azoff. Mr. Lefsetz's insights are fuelled by his stint as an entertainment business attorney, majordomo of Sanctuary Music's American division and consultancies to major labels.

Special guest on the night is Bob Geldof

Bob Geldof is an Irish singer-songwriter, author and third world poverty activist. He rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Irish rock band The Boomtown Rats in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Geldof is widely recognised for his activism, in particular the creation of the charity supergroup Band Aid and their subsequent concerts to raise money for famine relief in Ethiopia.

Motherfoclóir with The Irish History Podcast

8:00pm - The Sugar Club - Tickets €16 from Ticketmaster

Motherfoclóir is a weekly podcast presented by Darach Ó Séaghdha, creator the of hit Twitter account @theirishfor and author of Motherfoclóir: Dispatches From A Not-So Dead Language and the forthcoming sequel Craic Baby: Dispatches From A Rising Language. The podcast is “a show about words, Irish, Irish words and words from Ireland” aims to change the way Irish is talked about and thought about, away from “the way it’s taught” and into the ways it touches 21st century life in Ireland – our technology, our legal system, our literature, our activism, our lives.

The Irish History Podcast is brought to you by Fin Dwyer, a 36 year old historian, author and podcaster. Fin studied archaeology and Greek and Roman Civilisation in University College Dublin and completed a masters in archaeology in 2004. Following a short archaeology career he started his podcast and 2010 and hasn’t looked back since. With intriguing facts and conversations, the topic for this live podcast will be "Our Cannibal Ancestors; Stories of Survival from the Great Famine".

With Relish

8:00pm - The Fumbally Café – Tickets €5 from www.eat-ith.com

With Relish is a food-centric podcast that is hosted by the irascible Harry Colley and Aoife Allen, each fortnight the show delves into a variety of foodie topics from exploring different conceptions of what makes pizza what it is, to what Ireland's own culinary identity is.

Thursday October 11

Project 10: Under The Influencers

7:30pm – The Sound House - Tickets €10 from Ticketmaster

After an explosive number of months in Ireland’s online influencer industry, is the age of the influencer coming to a rapid end? Or are they around to stay and will they become a normal part of everyday life?

In this live show, Project 10’s Cormac Moore speaks to a range of industry experts, health professionals and influencers about the good, bad and ugly sides to influencers and influencer marketing.

Guests on the night will include Aoife Dooley - Illustrator and Comedian and Andrew Murray - Head of Social at TBWA.

Friday October 12

Dubland and Up To 90

7:00pm - The Liberty Hall Theatre - Tickets €19 from Ticketmaster

Dubland is a fortnightly chat podcast in which Suzanne Kane and PJ Gallagher cast their eyes over political, global, and personal news. It has well over a million downloads.

Also taking to the stage is Up To 90 featuring two of Ireland’s most exciting comics, Emma Doran and Julie Jay. The show covers anything and everything 90s and as long as it happened during the decade of Fresh Prince and ‘going-out’ combat pants, these two gingerettes have got you covered.

Sunday October 14

Sexy Beasts + Phoning It In

7:00pm - The Grand Social - Tickets €16 from Ticketmaster

Tony Cantwell and amateur cryptozoologist Marc Jago are the hosts of Sexy Beasts who welcome you into the menagerie of the unexplained.

Weekly podcast Phoning It In is a brand-new comedy podcast and a new home for up-and-coming Irish comedy talent. The show is a completely improvised spoof of phone-in chat shows such as Joe Duffy’s Liveline and The Adrian Kennedy Phone show, featuring a weekly panel of Ireland’s rising comedy, improv and acting stars. Completely made up on the spot, the guests have no clue what the topics will be, so they must be quick on their feet and react to whatever crazy complaint is made to them. Special guests on the night are Tony Cantwell, Pearl O’Rourke, Hannah Mamalis and Heber Hanly.

NO ENCORE

8:00pm - The Workman’s Club - Tickets €13 from Ticketmaster

NO ENCORE returns for the second year running, a winning cocktail of irreverent humour, incisive analysis and incendiary opinion has seen NO ENCORE cement a position at the heart of the Irish music scene. Hosted by Dave Hanratty, Colm O’Regan, Craig Fitzpatrick and Daithí O'Dronai.

Wednesday October 17

Banter 200 with Jim Carroll

6:00pm - The Workmans Club - Tickets €8 from Eventbrite and all proceeds go to Women's Aid.

We celebrate the 200th edition of Banter with host Jim Carroll, with a series of public talks, interviews and discussions. For Banter 200, we've rounded up some of our favourite guests from the past to join us again for a very special night.

The man who won the World Cup for Ireland, A conversation with the one and only Brian Kerr. Sinéad Gleeson, Una Mullally, Eithne Shortall and Caoilinn Hughes discuss why and how they do what they do. Meet the editors - editors Lois Kapila (Dublin Inquirer), Richie Oakley (The Times Ireland edition) and Christine Bohan (The Journal) talk about the life and strife of an editor.

There will be music from Slow Moving Clouds whose new album Starfall is out now.

Dublin Story Slam

7:00pm - The Sugar Club – Tickets €10 from www.eventgen.ie

The Dublin StorySlam is in town at The Sugar Club on 16th October hosted by Comedian & Award-Winning Broadcaster Colm O'Regan. The Dublin StorySlam (formerly The Moth StorySLAM) is an open mic storytelling night and Podcast, inviting people to pop your name into a hat and if picked, get up and share your own personal true stories inspired by a monthly theme, lasting between 4-7 minutes. This show’s theme is FEAR.

